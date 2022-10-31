Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild gets spooky fan-made DLC for Halloween

Today is the spookiest day of the year. Now, in honour of this occasion, Breath of the Wild modders have released a new fan-made DLC for the game known as "The Halloween Hunt".

Waikuteru (whose name you may recognise from the Breath of the Wild 'Second Wind' mod) worked with fellow modder Sockpoppet to create this haunting DLC. It includes new challenges, armour, weapons and NPCs. Oh, and there is also a new boss to defeat - The Phantom Rider.

Watch on YouTube 7 details worth noticing in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

"The time of the year has come and so came the mysterious creature too," proclaims a bodiless voice in the DLC. This voice then bids Link to make haste to Korok Forest, to help these spirits of Hyrule before it is "too late".

I won't spoil the details too much here, but in short, Link must save the Koroks from a curse that has been put on them by cooking up a special stew. And, of course, this special stew needs special ingredients, namely 'cursed pumpkins'.

But it is not going to be easy for Link to get hold of these pumpkins. Firstly, they can only be found in the Lost Woods and secondly, they are dropped by a mysterious creature that just so happens to be the same creature that cursed the Koroks in the first place...

You can see the full showcase for this DLC below.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - The Halloween Hunt DLC showcase.

Meanwhile, we are all eagerly waiting for more news on Breath of the Wild's sequel (which we now know to be called Tears of the Kingdom).

Ed and I are both incredibly excited about this upcoming release, and as such have a few theories about it all. You can read more about what these theories are here.