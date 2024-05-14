Lego Zelda set to feature two Great Deku Tree designs, rumours suggest

The long-rumoured The Legend of Zelda Lego set based on The Great Deku Tree will feature two different designs, according to the latest leaks.

As Bricktastic reports (thanks VGC), the set will be released in September and allow builders to choose between an Ocarina of Time design with green leaves, or a Breath of the Wild design with pink leaves.

In addition, the set will come with four minifigures representing Classic Link, Classic Young Link, Breath of the Wild Link and Breath of the Wild Zelda, and will also include shield and ocarina pieces.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Is the closure of Hi-Fi Rush and Redfall's studios a sign the Xbox Game Pass publishing model is failing?Watch on YouTube

The set will comprise 2500 bricks with a retail price of €299.99.

These details are in-line with previous rumours from earlier this year and last year.

Could we see an official announcement soon? After all, Tears of the Kingdom celebrates its one year anniversary this week.

The Zelda set would follow other Nintendo sets, like the previously released Mario sets and Animal Crossing sets. A Lego Super Mario Kart set will launch next year, while K.K. Slider will appear in Animal Crossing sets in August.

Elsewhere, Super Sonic will join the Lego Sonic range later this summer, while Sony and Lego are collaborating on a "well-known" series rumoured to be Guerrilla's Horizon franchise.