Newscast: Who should star in The Legend of Zelda: The Movie?

A publicity photo showing tousle-haired Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jojen Reed in HBO's Game of Thrones.
Image credit: HBO
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we share our hopes and fears for Nintendo's now-officially confirmed The Legend of Zelda live-action movie.

The internet has leapt upon the announcement to suggest various names for Link, but who can you really see in the role - and can it not be Tom Holland, please? And definitely not Mark Wahlberg as an aged Link from the future.

We also discuss the Zelda film's potential story, and whether we think it will adapt any particular Zelda legend or simply follow the Mario movie's example and go through the usual plot beats. Plus: the inevitable references Nintendo must include. And also... live-action Tingle? Joining me to discuss all that and more are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale and Liv Ngan.

