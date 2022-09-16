Here's how you pronounce Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo says

Nintendo finally confirmed the title of its Breath of the Wild sequel this week - after previously saying it was keeping the name secret as it was too much of a spoiler.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was named on screen during the latest Nintendo Direct - but many fans still had questions.

Namely, was that "tears" as in crying? Or "tears" as in something being torn up?

It's a subject we debated this week during our most recent Newscast - above - as both meanings would make sense in the context of Zelda's story.

But only one way is actually correct, and Nintendo has now confirmed to Eurogamer... it is tears as in crying.

This seemed the most likely explanation - as the series' Sheikah symbol is that of an eye with a teardrop. Seven teardrop-shaped items appeared in the mural at the start of this week's new trailer - perhaps items players will have to collect. Finally, in Zelda: Skyward Sword, players were asked to gather Sacred Tears in each realm.

That said, it seems likely Nintendo chose this name with the double meaning in mind. Footage of the game's world has shown numerous floating land masses, and a corrupted Hyrule Castle apparently ripped from the ground.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom likely still holds many secrets, but this is one we can now cross off as we wait for 5th May 2023, when the game arrives.

