Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree Lego set officially revealed by Nintendo

After what has felt like forever for this Legend of Zelda-loving-Lego-nerd, the long-rumoured set based on The Great Deku Tree has been officially revealed by Nintendo.

The upcoming Lego set will be a two-in-one number, with the option to recreate Ocarina of Time's Great Deku Tree or Breath of the Wild's. The Breath of the Wild version comes with a buildable Hestu figure, as you can see in the header image above, and a little cooking pot inside the tree himself and a Korok at the top. Also, check out the Deku Tree's blossom brows!

When it is in its Ocarina of Time form, meanwhile, users will also be able to build Link's treehouse from Kokiri Forest, which has a little Navi perched on the balcony.

On the minifigure side of things, there are four of them included: Classic Link, Classic Young Link, Breath of the Wild Link and Breath of the Wild Princess Zelda. Zelda has her Shiekah slate, while Link has the Master Sword and shields. There is also an ocarina, as previously rumoured.

This Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree Lego set has a total of 2500 pieces, and will cost £260. If you fancy a set for yourself, you can pre-order it now ahead of its launch on 1st September. Lego has set a limit for three sets per household to ensure fairness.

1 of 2 Attribution

Image credit: Lego

This Legend of Zelda set follows other Nintendo-inspired Lego sets, such as Mario and Animal Crossing. A Lego Super Mario Kart set is slated to launch next year, while KK Slider will appear in Animal Crossing sets in August.

Other video game-related Lego sets on the horizon include Super Sonic who is heading our way later this summer. Meanwhile, Sony and Lego are collaborating on a "well-known" series rumoured to be Guerrilla's Horizon franchise.