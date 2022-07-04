Ledyba 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Ledyba in Pokémon Go

Players will soon have the chance to get their hands on a shiny Ledyba in Pokémon Go. It's probably the main reason you'll want to take part in this week's Spotlight Hour.

There are many other reasons to look forward to the Pokémon Go event. You'll be given the opportunity to catch as many Ledyba as you can, with the possibility of catching a 100% perfect IV stats Ledyba.

Ledyba's Spotlight Hour falls on a fairly quiet day in Pokémon Go. It's just before this year's Pokémon Go Anniversary Celebration however, which will have plenty for trainers to do that week.

On this page:

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Ledyba 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Ledyba with perfect IV stats.

Once you’ve caught a 100% IV stats Ledyba, you’ll have the choice of evolving it into a Ledian with perfect stats. While they don't exactly hold much sway in the Go Battle League, they can be useful in battling Team Go Rocket Grunts or in raids.

The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 values are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 624 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 676 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is there a shiny Ledyba in Pokémon Go?

Good news - there is a shiny Ledyba in Pokémon Go.

Shiny Ledyba, along with the shiny version of its evolution Ledian, was Ledyba was released as part of the Mega Battle Challenge on September 11th, 2020.

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Ledian in the wild, but, if not, then you can obtain one by evolving a shiny Ledyba using 25 Ledyba candy.

Remember - Spotlight Hours only increase the number of Ledyba spawning in the wild, not its shiny rate. This means that, unlike a Community Day, the shiny rate for Ledyba will not increase during this event.

Ledyba evolution tree. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

The Season of Go has arrived! The Pokémon TCG Crossover event is here, which includes the release of Wimpod and Golisopod. While Go Fest 2022 may be behind us, there are still three special research quests you might be working on - Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Rhi's Arrival and A Radiant World. Meanwhile, the Great League and Great League and Great League Remix are currently running in the Go Battle League Season 11. This season has also seen the lowering of the level requirement for Candy XL and introduced the first Ultra Beast, Nihilego.

What does shiny Ledyba look like?

As you can see in the picture below, shiny Ledyba has a yellow/golden covering. This same look then applies to its evolution.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Other reasons to catch as many Ledyba as possible

Aside from the chance to catch a shiny Ledyba in Pokémon Go, there are a number of other reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

This Spotlight Hour’s bonus is double catch Candy , which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you catch. Alongside Ledyba, it could be a good excuse to cue up a Mystery Box for catching more Meltan candy.

, which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you catch. Alongside Ledyba, it could be a good excuse to cue up a Mystery Box for catching more Meltan candy. If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Ledyba candy to fully evolve this Pokémon into Ledian.

Thanks to Ledyba being a Bug-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your Bug medal. It is Flying-type too, so you'll also work towards your Flying medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time) - but don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. Next week sees Machop take the spotlight on 12th July, with the very useful double catch bonus.