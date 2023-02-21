Jigglypuff 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Jigglypuff in Pokémon Go

Finding a shiny Jigglypuff, the Balloon Pokémon, is a draw of the next Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go.

While Jigglypuff's final evolution, Wigglytuff, isn't the strongest Pokémon in Pokémon Go, it holds a special place in a lot of player's hearts, thanks to the anime. So, if you're still missing the a shiny or the 4* perfect Pokémon, this is your chance to try to find one, while also grinding the Candy and Candy XL you'll need to max out your Pokémon for competitive play.

Talking of the grind, this week's Spotlight Hour also comes with a double catch XP bonus that runs alongside the event, so make sure you catch as many Pokémon as possible!

Jigglypuff 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Jigglypuff with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there's the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you're looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can't see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Jigglypuff based on the CP alone.

If you're at Level 30 (or above), you'll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Jigglypuff:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 620 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 672 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we've kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you're currently below Level 30.

Is Wigglytuff good in PVP?

Wigglytuff is perfectly reasonable, but it's far from great in Go Battle League.

The up-side to running Wigglytuff is that it is only weak to Poison and Steel, while being resistant to both Ghost and Dark, which is important in the lower leagues. It also has access to Charm, which is a beater of a Fast move, even after being nerfed.

No matter your cup or league, this Pokémon runs Charm, Ice Beam and Play Rough as a second charged move. This means you're dealing heavy Fast move damage, but are fairly slow when it comes to firing off your Charged moves and so don't really apply much pressure to your opponent's shields.

This creates an interesting list of match-ups. Great League is probably its best showing, with some impressive wins against Sableye, Altaria, Scrafty, Trevenant and Medicham. However, you will lose against Galarian Stunfisk, Lanturn, Noctowl, Azumarill and Swampert, which is rather unfortunate.

Ultra League, meanwhile, demands a maxed out 15/15/15 perfect Wigglytuff, which only gets to CP 2178. That's an incredible amount of resources for a Pokémon that doesn't quite make the most of your investment. Your wins here are much the same -- all of the Dark- or Ghost-types. Losses, meanwhile, run the full rainbow, including Talonflame, Cresellia, Muk, Walrein and Swampert, showing just how exposed Wigglytuff is outside of Great League.

With that in mind, it's clear that Wigglytuff is not suitable for Master League.

Is there a shiny Jigglypuff in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Jigglypuff in Pokémon Go, though it can be incredibly difficult to spot!

Everything in the Jigglypuff evolution line is a Normal/Fairy-type Pokémon. (Image via pokemon.com)

The shiny form of Jigglypuff was released back in April 2019, as part of the Eggstravaganza event, when players were encouraged to try to hatch a shiny Igglybuff, the pre-evolved form of Jigglypuff.

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Jigglypuff in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Jigglypuff you see has the potential to be shiny, so it's purely a numbers game -- tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Jigglypuff you need!

What does shiny Jigglypuff look like?

As you can see, shiny Jigglypuff is a subtle shiny! Shiny Igglybuff, shiny Jigglypuff and shiny Wigglytuff all take a slightly deeper shade of pink! Shiny Jigglypuff and shiny Wigglytuff also go a step further, swapping their blue eyes for a set of green. All in all, these are pretty difficult to spot, and if it wasn't for the shiny animation you see when clicking on a shiny Pokémon, you'd be forgiven for missing it's a shiny!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Jigglypuff in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch XP bonus running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curve Ball throws on a Jigglypuff to quickly rack up the XP!

running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curve Ball throws on a Jigglypuff to quickly rack up the XP! If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Jigglypuff candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter all of its evolutions in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Jigglypuff being a Normal/Fairy-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week, you can look forward to Slakoth in the spotlight, with double catch Candy!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Jigglypuff!