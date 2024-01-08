Flour in Lego Fortnite is an ingredient that you will need to create high-energy food with high level healing qualities. However, Flour isn't something you can readily find - you need to make it.

Like most things in Lego Fortnite, there are multiple steps to being able to make Flour and you will need a specialist machine to do this. Once you have the machine you then need to find a small material hiding in chests across the land.

There's a lot to do, so we're here to show you how to get Flour in Lego Fortnite. Plus, we show you how to get Wheat Grain, how to farm Wheat and how to build a Grain Mill too.

On this page:

How to get Flour in Lego Fortnite

To get Flour in Lego Fortnite you need to put Wheat Grain into a Grain Mill. For one Wheat Grain you will get one piece of Flour.

Once you have a Grain Mill and Wheat Grain, interact with your Grain Mill and select the 'Flour' recipe from the left side of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Then, input the amount of Grain you want to turn into Flour in the input section at the top of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

As soon as you put something into this input section, the Mill will automatically process it. When the processing bar reaches the other end, you can use the prompted command to collect your crafted material.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

However, the hardest part of this process is collecting or farming Wheat Grain and getting enough resources to build a Grain Mill, so let's go through that too!

How to get Wheat Grain in Lego Fortnite

To get Wheat Grain in Lego Fortnite you can find it while looting chests in ruins and caves around your biome. We mostly found it in cave chests in our biome, but it could be different in your world.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

You can also make Wheat Grain by processing pieces of Wheat in a Grain Mill. One piece of Wheat will make one Wheat Grain. All you need to do is select the 'Wheat Grain' recipe from the Grain Mill recipe menu and input the amount of Wheat you want to process.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

This is by far the fastest way to get Wheat Grain if you know how to farm Wheat, which we're just about to show you.

How to Farm Wheat in Lego Fortnite

To farm Wheat in Lego Fortnite, you will need to build a Garden Plot to grow plants in.

To build a Garden Plot you will need:

x2 Soil.

x1 Fertilizer.

Once you've build a Garden Plot, walk up to it and interact with it. Then, select a Wheat Grain from your inventory and confirm that you want to transfer it to the plot. It's one seed per plot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Then all you need to do is wait for a single in-game day and you will have Wheat, which can then be turned into Wheat Grain using a Grain Mill.

How to build a Grain Mill in Lego Fortnite

A Grain Mill is a key piece of equipment to have if you want to farm crops and create ingredients for different recipes.

To build a Grain Mill in Lego Fortnite you will need:

x20 Knotroot Rods - Made using a Lumber Mill and Knotroot.

x20 Granite Slabs - Made by processing Granite in a Stone Breaker.

x3 Shells - Gained by defeating Rollers.

If you've not unlocked it already, the recipe for the Grain Mill will unlock after you gather a few of the needed materials.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

If you've not unlocked it already, the recipe for the Grain Mill will unlock after you gather a few of the needed materials.