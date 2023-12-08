Shells in Lego Fortnite are a type of material that you need to gather to craft materials, weapons, and upgrade your tools such as the Crafting Bench so you can make better items in the future. However, finding this material is only the beginning - harvesting it is the hard part.

In Lego Fortnite, Shells can be obtained by tracking down and defeating a specific creature that lurks in the wilderness around your Village and across the rest of your world. You will probably need to do some exploring to find them, but it's worth it to upgrade your gear.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to get Shells in Lego Fortnite and how to beat Rollers.

How to get Shells in Lego Fortnite

To get Shells in Lego Fortnite you need to track down and defeat enemies known as Rollers. These devious and quick little monsters will take your legs out from under you by rolling themselves into a ball and hitting you like a bowling ball hits a pin.

We had the best luck finding Rollers in the Grassland Biome, specifically in areas where there's a lot of vegetation growing. You can easily spot a Roller before it pops up by looking for a small rock stump with a suspicious-looking flower growing out of it:

This also wriggles occasionally as you walk past it, and if you're too close to it the Roller will reveal itself.

Once you defeat a Roller it will drop Shells for you to collect.

How to beat Rollers in Lego Fortnite

To beat a Roller in Lego Fortnite we recommend having a Shortsword and a Shield. You can battle them without a Shield, but having that extra protection will be useful if you can't dodge out of the way in time.

A Roller has two attacks:

The Bowling Ball - This is when it curls itself into a ball and hurls itself at you at high speed.

- This is when it curls itself into a ball and hurls itself at you at high speed. Rock Spit - This is when it's a fair distance from you and spits out rocks at you as projectiles.

To dodge the Bowling Ball attack, wait for the Roller to curl itself up in a ball and then repeatedly press your dodge button (on Xbox this is 'Y) while pushing your movement control to the side to keep out of its way. Rollers can slightly change their direction during this attack, but not too much.

To dodge the Rock Spit attack you can simply press 'Dodge' before the projectile hits you or you can equip your Shield so that it takes the force of the attack.

Now, to beat a Roller you need to use your Shortsword (or another Sword/Weapon variant) and repeatedly hit it while avoiding its own attacks. Remember to dodge and use your Shield, the Roller may be small but it really does hurt when it hits you.

That's it for now! If you want more help with Lego Fortnite, check out our guides that show you how to build a Spinning Wheel and how to craft a Shortsword. Also, if your world is feeling a little empty, we can show you how to invite an NPC to your village too.