Fertilizer is an essential material for growing your own food and resources in Lego Fortnite.

Getting it consistently isn't easy, however, so to help you out, we've detailed some tips and tricks for how to get Fertilizer in Lego Fortnite below.

How to get Fertilizer in Lego Fortnite

To get Fertilizer in Lego Fortnite you can:

Wait for friendly animals to poop Fertilizer

Ask your villagers to gather resources

Here's more details on how to get Fertilizer by using both of these methods:

Animals

The animals' active digestive systems are the main source of Fertilizer in Lego Fortnite, but make sure it's friendly animals you approach - like Sheep, Cows, or Chickens - as Wolves and Rollers don't seem too keen on providing you with their poop, and you're likely to get hurt chasing them.

We found a lot of friendly animals in the Grasslands biomes, and located them quickly by turning on the 'Visualise Sound Effects' option in the audio settings to get a marker on screen whenever an animal was close.

Be on the lookout for brown spots on the ground, as this is Fertilizer.

We had the most success getting Fertilizer by looking around areas with chickens, and by feeding animals things like pumpkins and corn. Try petting animals too, as this has the chance to get the animal to drop Fertilizer soon after.

When your village has grown, you might want to think about creating pens to keep your animals in so you can have a place nearby to quickly look for Fertilizer.

Villagers

Although they aren't guaranteed to bring back Fertilizer, giving your villager the 'Collect Nearby Resources' job makes them go searching for nearby materials, so the closer your village is to animals, the more likely they are to bring you Fertilizer.

The more villagers you have, the more people you can task with hunting down resources, which means the chance to get Fertilizer is even higher.

To assign a villager the Collect Nearby Resources job, you need to upgrade your Village Hub to Level 2.

Hope you're having fun in Lego Fortnite!