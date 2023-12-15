How to get Cut Ruby in Lego Fortnite

Cut Ruby in Lego Fortnite is a valuable resource that can be made by finding and harvesting Rough Ruby. This is a little harder than it first sounds as you need to have a Pickaxe at a specific tier, find a Lava Cave in a specific biome where heat can kill you and then build a Gem Cutter. It's a lot of specifics, but we've broken this down into a few simple steps.

Before you go looking for this Lego Fortnite resource we highly recommend knowing where your Desert (or Dry Valley) biome is and building a small base on its border. Here, make a bed and set it as your respawn location - that way if anything goes wrong, you won't have too far to travel back to the right biome.

With that in mind, we're here to show you where to find Ruby in Lego Fortnite and how to get Cut Ruby.

Where to find Ruby in Lego Fortnite

To find Ruby in Lego Fortnite you need to find a Lava Cave in a Desert biome and have a Rare Pickaxe or higher.

Make a Rare Pickaxe

To craft a Rare Pickaxe you will need to upgrade your Crafting Bench to the rare tier by using:

x12 Knotroot Rods

x15 Marble Slabs

x6 Sand Claws - Can be gathered by defeating Wolves in the Dry Valley Biome.

x3 Sand Shells - Can be gathered by defeating Rollers in the Dry Valley Biome.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Once you've upgraded your crafting bench, you can craft a Rare Pickaxe by using:

x3 Flexwood Rods

x3 Sand Claws

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Find and Survive a Lava Cave

When you've gathered your Rare Pickaxe you need to find the Desert Biome, sometimes known as Dry Valley. In our world, it's in the south east corner of the map.

In your Desert Biome you need to look for a Lava Cave. Once you discover one it will be marked on your map with the same Cave symbol as other biomes and you will know it's a Lava Cave as there will be a sudden spike in temperature when you enter.

Now, the temperature in a Lava Cave can kill you if you're not prepared. Here are our top tips for beating the heat in a Lava Cave:

Craft and equip a Cool-Headed Charm - This unlocks with the Uncommon Tier of the crafting bench.

Eat a Snowberry - Can be collected in cold environments.

Eat Snowberry Shake - Made with a Juicer, two Snowberry and one Milk.

We recommend making the Cool-Headed Charm and placing it into your equipment slot in your inventory as you will only need to make this once for the rest of your Lego Fortnite game.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego Fortnite

Harvest Rough Ruby

When you're safely inside a Lava Cave look on the walls for dark red formations. You can sometimes find them growing on the ceiling too, but we've mostly found them on the walls. These red formations are Ruby deposits - use your Pickaxe to hit them and collect the Rough Ruby it deposits when it shatters.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

How to get Cut Ruby in Lego Fortnite

To get Cut Ruby in Lego Fortnite you need Ruby and a Gem Cutter.

To make a Gem Cutter you will need:

x20 Marble Slabs

x5 Rough Amber

x5 Sand Claw

x5 Sand Shell

Once you've made a Gem Cutter, interact with it to open its menu and then select the 'Cut Ruby' recipe from the left side of the screen. One piece of Rough Ruby makes one Cut Ruby.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Then, use the input option at the top of the menu to insert the amount of Ruby you want to turn into Cut Ruby. Once you put one piece of Ruby in, the machine will automatically begin to process it:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

Once the machine has finished, use the prompted control at the end of the processing bar at the top of the menu to collect your Cut Ruby.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games/Lego

