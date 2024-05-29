Knowing how to complete The Hidden Truth in Wuthering Waves will put you one step closer to completing the Huanglong I Trophy set. However, this isn't actually the name of the quest you need to complete!

As with most things in Wuthering Waves, earning this Trophy isn't as simple as it first appears. You'll need to head to Wuming Bay and complete a rather long side quest to get your hands on it. Don't worry though, we're here to help you every step of the way.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to complete The Hidden Truth and complete A True Arena Champion side quest in Wuthering Waves.

How to complete The Hidden Truth in Wuthering Waves

To complete The Hidden Truth in Wuthering Waves to get the 'A Desperate Gamble' Trophy you need to complete a specific side quest called 'A True Arena Champion'.

We recommend making sure that at least two members of your team are level 20 or above and that you have one Resonater that wields a gun, like Chixia, before embarking on this quest. These were the levels and team co-ordinations we used and this quest became very easy - especially the final fight.

How to complete A True Arena Champion side quest in Wuthering Waves

To complete A True Arena Champion in Wuthering Waves you need to win all of the fight stages in the Seaside Arena, however there's a lot of work you need to do to get there:

A True Arena Champion side quest start location

To start A True Arena Champion side quest in Wuthering Waves you need to head to the small island between Shattered Blocks and Remnant Residence in Wuming Bay south east of Jinzhou. We've marked the exact location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

When you get to this island, you'll be instructed to rescue the trapped people. Take down the Tacet Discords here and then speak to Zeyuan (the person with the marker above their head). They'll then tell you about the Seaside Arena, agree to help them and you'll start the A True Arena Champion side quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

After speaking with Zeyuan follow the marker to the Camp between Corroded Ruins and just outside Remnant Residence.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Speak to Zeyuan again here, then walk in through the gate and speak to the person on the right. Then, from the gate, head forwards and speak to the person at the top of the ramp here. Once you've done all of this, check your map for a marker and follow it to speak to Zeyuan to get your Camp Pass.

Then, open your map to check for the next quest marker. Follow this and speak to the Receptionist here who'll reveal you'll need to earn three badges to register for the Seaside Arena. To do this, you'll need to complete three trials...

Complete the First Trial

The first one is a Courage Trial here you need to safely climb to the highest point on the map to collect the weapon that's been stashed there.

To reach this weapon climb the ramp behind the receptionist and use your grapple to pull yourself up to the next level.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Once on the next level head left, follow the path forward and then jump, dash and wall run up to the next level.

On this level follow the path around to the right then up. Continue following the quest marker to the right then jump and dash to clear the gap here to get to the next section.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Once across, follow the path around to the right and jump across the next gap. Follow the path then look to the right to find yet another gap, only this time we used wall climb to safely get across.

When you've made it to the next section, follow the path to the right again and then look to your right to see a set of ladders leading upwards. Climb up these ladders and grab the Rifle at the top.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

When you've got this, return to the receptionist to get your Badge of Courage.

Complete the Second Trial

Speak to the Receptionist to begin your second trial which is all about speed. At this point, we highly recommend changing your team to include a Resonator that uses ranged weapons or guns, like Chixia, as it makes this trial far easier - though it is possible to do it with Rover.

Your task for the second trial is to hit all of the floating targets in the time limit which is 2 minutes.

Once you've spoken to the Receptionist, interact with the dummy to the left of them to start the timer for this trial. Here are where you can find all of the targets if you're stuck:

Target one is to the left of the training dummy.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

The next target is to the left, across the bridge and floating above the fence to the left of the hanging cloths.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Head left again and to the roof of the building to find the next target at the top.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

From here, head to your left again and the target is on the roof of the opposite building. Use your grapple to get there!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

From the previous target head left and drop down onto the platform below you, then shoot the target that's in the air slightly to your left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

At this point, turn left to face another building in the distance and use your grapple to get there. The last target is on the roof here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Once the trial is complete, return to the Receptionist to get the Badge of Speed.

Complete the Third Trial

The trainer for the third trial can only be found after 5pm in-game time. If you're too early, time skip to the correct time period and then head to the marker on the map at the tip of Remnant Residence:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Speak to this trainer and you need to beat them to complete the trial. Our Rover was level 20 and we took them down in seconds, which is why we recommended this level to you earlier in this guide.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Once you've defeated them, open your map to see the quest marker has moved elsewhere on Remnant Residence. Head to this marker to speak to the Receptionist to get your Strength Badge.

Now that you've got all three badges you can take part in the Seaside Arena. At this point, we highly advise filling each Resonator's health to its maximum level before continuing.

Survive Three Rounds at the Arena

To start this section of the quest follow the marker to the Arena at the center of Remnant Residence.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Once you enter the Seaside Arena you will need to survive three rounds against three different enemies and their accompanying Echoes. If you've got at least two members that are level 20 or above, this should be an easy task.

For each round we recommend focusing your attacks on the Echoes first and then turning your attention to the human enemies. Make sure to keep an eye on both enemies in each round and dodge any incoming attacks they send your way.

There is no breathing space between rounds, so you won't have a chance to heal until you've survived all three.

Here's a brief overview of the level of enemy you'll face in each round:

Round One - Level 11 Human and a Level 13 Echo

- Level 11 Human and a Level 13 Echo Round Two - Level 11 Human and a Level 14 Echo

- Level 11 Human and a Level 14 Echo Round Three - Level 12 Human and a Level 13 Echo

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

After surviving these rounds you'll learn that the final fight with the Champion isn't until noon the next day.

Defeat the Arena Champion

Before you face the Champion you'll be tasked with speaking to them. Follow the quest marker to a tree near the Seaside Arena to find the Champion. We've marked his location on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Speak to them, then talk to the Training Exile behind you. Once you've done this, skip time to noon the next day and then head back to the Arena to face the Champion.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

The fight with the Champion is split into two rounds.

In the first round you'll face the Level 12 Champion and two level 14 Rocksteady Guardians. These enemies will gain a shield once they enter the Beserk State. When you break their shield, the small white bar underneath their health bars, their Vibration Strength will be significantly lowered. They do pack a punch though, so we recommend luring them away from the Champion and each other as much as you can when facing them.

We found it easiest to target each Guardian alone with basic, intro and outro attacks. However, using Resonance Liberation and Forte Circuit skills when they're together will highly damage both of them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Their incoming attacks are quite predictable, so if you see them lifting their arms or charging up you need to get away from them or dash and dodge to the side to avoid impact. Remember to watch for the Champion, he's got a habit of sneaking up on you while you deal with his Guardians.

Once the Guardians are out of the way, unleash everything you have on the Champion to take him down. However, this is not the end as the Champion won't take defeat easily.

In the second round, he'll call in some Echoes that he's unfairly enhanced but they're easy to take out once you know how.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

The six echoes are connected to the Champion and, luckily, most of them come into the field with an already damaged health bar. Focus all of your energy on taking out all six Echoes while dodging their incoming attacks. The Champion does seem to move faster in this round, so make sure you keep an eye out for him.

Once you've dealt with the Echoes, deliver your final finishing blows to the Champion and you'll be the winner.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Collect Rewards

After your success at the arena, head back to the Camp to speak to Zeyuan and the Exile Resonator at the points marked on the map below to collect your rewards from them:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Then, go up the ramp opposite the camp entrance to get your final reward from the former Gladiator Champion.

Your overall rewards for completing the A True Arena Champion side quest are:

140 Union EXP

6,000 Shell Credit

4 Basic Energy Core

A Desperate Gamble Trophy

Now that you've got the Trophy, head into your 'Trophy' tab in the pause menu and navigate to the Huanglong I Trophy section. All you've got to do now is select 'Claim' to tick this off your to-do list!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Wuthering Waves content, check out our page showing you all the Pecok Flower locations or visit our page showing you the Lampylumen Myriad location instead.