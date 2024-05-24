Learning how to skip time in Wuthering Waves will be beneficial to your adventures on Solaris-3. You may want to change the time for all manner of reasons, but it's most important if a quest requires you to wait a specific amount of time in-game before you can progress.

As with some other Wuthering Waves features, you will need to put a bit of time and work into the main story quests to unlock the ability to change time. You won't have it right away, so don't worry if you log-in and it's not on your terminal.

Without further ado, here's how to skip time in Wuthering Waves.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Wuthering Waves Global Launch Trailer | WAKING OF A WORLD.Watch on YouTube

How to skip time in Wuthering Waves

To skip time in Wuthering Waves you need to access your 'Set Time' panel in your pause menu and set how much time you want to pass. You should find it on the bar at the bottom of the screen, we've circled it below too:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Open your 'Set Time' panel and you'll be taken to a screen filled with different time options.

In the top left corner of your screen you'll have three options to set the date:

Today

Tomorrow

Two days from now

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

No matter what date you select, you'll be able to scroll through several time options on this menu. The shards themselves each represent a time of day and the date (whether it's today or two days from now) will be shown under this time.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

You'll be able to see the current in-game time at the top of the screen to help you decide how much time you want to pass.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

Then, when you're happy with the time you've highlighted, confirm your selection and the set amount of days and time will pass in-game.

That's it for now! If you want more Wuthering Waves help, check out our pages explaining how to play with your friends through Co-Op and our page explaining Resonater Skills.