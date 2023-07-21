How to complete Ready Player Fun quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ready Player Fun in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the third quest you get when you welcome Vanellope to your valley. The top-tier racer is, to put it bluntly, bored and missing the thrill of racing - so it's up to you to show her everything else that's fun to do in the Valley.

As with many Disney Dreamlight Valley character quests, this one really does take you on a tangent and even makes you find your competitive side at points.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to complete the Ready Player Fun quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to start the Ready Player Fun quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start the Ready Player Fun quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to have unlocked Vanellope and progressed your friendship level with her to level four. You also need to have unlocked Nala and Mirabel as well as having completed the Nature and Nurture quest for Scar too.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Once you've met the requirements above, go and speak to Vanellope. You'll learn that she's having a few problems adjusting to life in the Valley with the biggest problem being that she's bored.

Follow the conversation and select the 'Yeah, let's hang out' option when it appears to begin the Ready Player Fun quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Remembering Update Trailer

How to complete the Ready Player Fun quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first step towards completing the Ready Player Fun quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to demonstrate some of hobbies on offer in your Valley to Vanellope.

Show Vanellope Valley Hobbies

To complete this first section of this quest, you need to show Vanellope all the fun things to do around the valley by doing the following:

Mine Any Gems (x3)

Catch Any Fish (x5)

Plant Any Crops (x30) - We recommend Cabbages or Wheat, they're cheap and grow fast. Both can be bought from Goofy in Peaceful Meadow.

- We recommend Cabbages or Wheat, they're cheap and grow fast. Both can be bought from Goofy in Peaceful Meadow. Harvest Any Crops or Fruit (x30) - You can wait for your planted crops to grow, or you can go Foraging for Apples, Blueberries, Raspberries ect.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Once you've done the above, go back to Vanellope and speak to her to find out that she's less than impressed with these hobbies. Now, she wants to play a game with you that she claims to have invented, which is Hide and Seek!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Find Vanellope's Hiding Spot

To start Hide and Seek with Vanellope, you need to go into Scrooge McDuck's store. As soon as you load into the shop, you can leave again to begin to look for the mischievous racer.

Now, earlier on Vanellope gave you a clue as to where she's hiding. She's hiding in 'one of the darkest, most dangerous spots' in your Valley. You now have a few options, you can search around for Vanellope or you can go and speak to these villagers for hints about her location:

Nala

Mirabel

Mickey

Alternatively, you can go straight to where she's hiding. Vanellope's hiding spot in Ready Player Fun in Disney Dreamlight Valley is in Vitalys Mine in Sunlit Plateau.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

When you get to Vitalys Mine, head to your left and begin to follow the Candy Trail into the Mine to find Vanellope. Once you get to the area where you have tracks crossing over each other like in the image below, cross over to the other side of the tracks and stop.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Here, turn left and you should see a track that's leading into a deeper part of the Mine but it's covered in rocks and Night Thorns. Clear them and follow the track around until you find Vanellope.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Speak to her again and she will then want to race you out of the Mine. It doesn't matter if you win or lose the race (we won).

When you're outside the Mine, speak to Vanellope one more time to find out there's one final game left to play - EXTREME FISHING!

Play Extreme Fishing

Once you finish speaking to Vanellope and agree to play Extreme Fishing, you will have three minutes to catch three fish. The quest does say you need to catch as many as you can, but you only need to have three to clear this task.

We recommend fishing in Sunlit Plateau so you don't waste any time running to another Biome. We didn't see an actual timer counting down the three minutes and we beat the challenge quite quickly, so we are unusure if there is a cut off time or if the quest simply continues until you get enough fish.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Gameloft

Once you've caught the fish, go and speak to Vanellope one more time to finish this quest.

Well done for completing the Ready Player Fun quest! We hope you enjoy getting into more mischief with Vanellope.