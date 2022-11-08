If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Horizon MMO reportedly in the pipeline

From Guild Wars publisher NCsoft.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Plans are reportedly afoot for an MMO set in Sony's Horizon IP.

This project is reported to be in development with Korean Studio NCsoft, which is most famous for publishing the MMORPG Guild Wars and its subsequent sequel.

A source familiar with both Sony and NCsoft reportedly told Korean news site MTN the two companies have "tentatively agreed to pursue a business partnership in which NC will create new games using Sony's promising game IP".

Watch on YouTube
Zoe digs into Horizon Zero Dawn's lore.

The report goes on to state that NCsoft's internal development team was "producing a new game of the Horizon IP created by Guerrilla Games" as its first franchise collaboration.

The project sounds like it is still early in development. Eurogamer has asked Sony for further comment.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was claimed a remaster of Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn is currently in the works for the PlayStation 5. In addition to this, the same report also stated that an online multiplayer set in Horizon's world is being worked on by PlayStation. This will allegedly be coming to both the PlayStation 5 and PC, and appears to be a separate project to the one above.

One game based in the Horizon world that we know for certain is coming is Call of the Mountain. This upcoming VR release is a first-person experience set in the series' post-apocalypse world. Rather than playing as Aloy, however, in Call of the Mountain players will take on the role of former Shadow Carja Warrior Ryas.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch