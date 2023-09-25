The Honkai: Star Rail 1.4 livestream date and time has been officially announced and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

Version 1.4 is expected to debut two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star in the next Banners, as well as provide new events to take part in.

We'll cover the exact 1.4 livestream date and time in Honaki: Star Rail below, and also provide all of the information we know about the 1.4 Banner leaks.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CDT, EDT and PDT

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream is on Friday 29th September at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (EDT) on the official Honkai Star Rail Youtube channel and likely the Honkai Star Rail Twitch channel at the same time.

In other timezones, the Honkai: Star Rail 1.4 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 29th September at 4.30am (PDT)

: Friday 29th September at 4.30am (PDT) Central US : Friday 29th September at 6.30am (CDT)

: Friday 29th September at 6.30am (CDT) East Coast US : Friday 29th September at 7.30am (EDT)

: Friday 29th September at 7.30am (EDT) UK : Friday 29th September at 12.30pm (BST)

: Friday 29th September at 12.30pm (BST) Europe : Friday 29th September at 1.30pm (CEST)

: Friday 29th September at 1.30pm (CEST) Japan : Friday 29th September at 8.30pm (JST)

: Friday 29th September at 8.30pm (JST) Australia: Friday 29th September at 9.30pm (AEST)

You can also watch the version 1.4 livestream right here by clicking on the video below when the stream starts!

Make sure you also visit our Honkai: Star Rail codes page to stay up to date with the codes dropped throughout the stream, as they expire in less than 24 hours, and redemptions are limited.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 1.4 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Stellar Jade for, we've compiled information below on what the likely upcoming 1.4 Banners are based on official marketing that always hints at who is coming next.

With this in mind, it's highly likely based off social media drip marketing and the official character website labelling them as 'coming soon' that 5-Star Jingliu and 5-Star Topaz and Numby will be the next Banners in Honkai: Star Rail, with 4-Star Guinaifen being one of the boosted 4-Stars on one of their Banners.

Jingliu is an Ice attacker of The Destruction path, Topaz and Numby is a Fire attacker of the The Hunt path, and Guinaifen is a Fire attacker of The Nihility path.

Although all but confirmed through social media and the character page, these three characters aren't 100% guaranteed to come out during 1.4, so we'll just have to wait for the livestream to see who is coming next.