Here's where to buy Stray on PS5, PS4 and Steam

Stray is out today and available to buy on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam. The exciting new adventure game, which released on the 19th July 2022, sees you play as a cat with a backpack. The main objective is to roam surroundings, defend against unforeseen threats and solve mysteries in a place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures.

Stray looks like a lot of fun and something very different to other games. Eurogamer's Lottie Lynn said in their review article "Stray captures the essence of being a cat, while delivering a deeper journey through a dying cybercity."

If you're excited to play Stray, you can buy the digital version on the PlayStation Store for £24.99 and on Steam for £21.59. PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members have access to it through the Game Catalog so there's no need to purchase it. If you're not already a member, you can currently claim a free 7-day PlayStation Plus Extra/ Premium trial to play the game at no extra cost.

Those after the physical edition will, however, have to wait an extra couple of months, with the physical game releasing on PS4 and PS5 on 20th September 2022. ShopTo is issuing pre-orders for the physical edition for only £31 with free delivery- that's £4 cheaper than the RRP of £35.

UK

Stray - £32.85 from Base

Stray - £34.99 + £4.99 delivery from Game

Stray - Amazon (temporarily out of stock)

Other retailers might not be selling it for as cheap, but you can also buy from the following links below:

So far there's no physical PS4 copy of Stray so you'll need to buy it from the PS Store and download it to play. Alternatively, you can play Stray if you're a subscriber to one of the new PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium tiers.

PS Plus Extra and Premium is getting a load of new games for its subscribers to play on the 19th of July including Stray, but there will also be Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and five PS4 Assassin's Creed games available. Check out the complete list of PlayStation Plus games for July here.

If Stray and other games take your fancy and you're not signed up to PS Plus Extra or Premium yet, you can grab a free 7-day trial via the PlayStation Store. If you decide you want to continue the subscription, you can save a little extra buy purchasing a £90 PlayStation Gift Card for £74.85 over at ShopTo, which can be used to purchase PS Plus subscriptions. Just make sure you cancel the subscription tied to your bank card and make the purchase with your PS Store credit.

A year of PS Plus Extra is £84 so this card will cover the costs and leave you with a little extra to 'put in the kitty'. Meanwhile, Premium is £100 for a year or £40 for 3 months so you can pay for most of a yearly subscription or two 3 months subscriptions.

Those planning to play Stray on PC can buy the game on Steam and get 10 per cent off, making it £21.59.

We're excited to roam through a futurescape as a kitty! If you haven't managed to get a PS5 console yet you can check our PS5 stock checker page. Also keep your eyes peeled on the Jelly Deals Twitter account where we'll post any future discounts on games, PlayStation restocks, and more.