God of War Ragnarök music intern goes uncredited for work on game

A former intern at Sony Santa Monica has said that their work on God of War Ragnarök had gone uncredited.

Sharing her story on Twitter, composer Jessica Mao stated she "worked on the editing/arrangement/implementation of the Freya chase scene" as well as the "Thor boss fight music".

However, despite her input, Mao said her name was not included in the game's end credits as her contribution to Ragnarök didn't hit the "minimum criteria" required (although Mao is unsure what "this criteria could be").

"Unfortunately, my name is not in the credits, and apparently it can't be added in a patch update," Mao wrote (thanks, PushSqure). "I was told that to be credited, my contribution to the game must hit some 'minimum criteria'... this was incredibly disappointing and discouraging for me to learn, and I'd hate for anyone else to go through it."

She continued: "Game devs, please credit EVERYONE who participates in the development of a game. It only makes sense."

i'm so happy to see so many folks enjoying God of War Ragnarök! i worked on the editing/arrangement/implementation of the Freya chase scene and Thor boss fight music.



In response to Mao's post, Sony Santa Monica's senior audio technical designer Sean LaValle said he was "sorry to hear about this", agreeing that "everyone who contributed to a project should be credited".

While LaValle said "it may indeed be too late" to rectify the situation, he assured Mao he would "definitely ask about this".

I'm very sorry to hear about this Jessica! I fully agree everyone who contributed to a project should be credited.



As of yesterday, Mao had not heard more on this from Sony Santa Monica.