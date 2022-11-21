If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

God of War Ragnarök music intern goes uncredited for work on game

"This was incredibly disappointing and discouraging for me to learn."
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

A former intern at Sony Santa Monica has said that their work on God of War Ragnarök had gone uncredited.

Sharing her story on Twitter, composer Jessica Mao stated she "worked on the editing/arrangement/implementation of the Freya chase scene" as well as the "Thor boss fight music".

However, despite her input, Mao said her name was not included in the game's end credits as her contribution to Ragnarök didn't hit the "minimum criteria" required (although Mao is unsure what "this criteria could be").

Watch on YouTube
15 advanced God Of War Ragnarök tips from Zoe.

"Unfortunately, my name is not in the credits, and apparently it can't be added in a patch update," Mao wrote (thanks, PushSqure). "I was told that to be credited, my contribution to the game must hit some 'minimum criteria'... this was incredibly disappointing and discouraging for me to learn, and I'd hate for anyone else to go through it."

She continued: "Game devs, please credit EVERYONE who participates in the development of a game. It only makes sense."

In response to Mao's post, Sony Santa Monica's senior audio technical designer Sean LaValle said he was "sorry to hear about this", agreeing that "everyone who contributed to a project should be credited".

While LaValle said "it may indeed be too late" to rectify the situation, he assured Mao he would "definitely ask about this".

As of yesterday, Mao had not heard more on this from Sony Santa Monica.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch