Genshin Impact Rainjade Oblation rewards and how to unlock Rainjade Oblation

Rainjade Oblation is a new reward system in Genshin Impact where you spend Spirit Carps to get rewards like Acquiant Fate, Billets, and a new Namecard.

Similar to the Tree of Dreams and Fountain of Lucine systems in Genshin Impact, you need to collect 50 Spirit Carp throughout your travels in the Chenyu Vale of Liyue, then offer them to the Rainjade Oblation to net yourself all of these useful rewards.

However, once you get to Chenyu Vale it's not immediately obvious how to unlock the Rainjade Oblation, as it's only available after completing specific quests, so we've detailed exactly how below, along with all of the Rainjade Oblation rewards.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Version 4.4 "Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze" Trailer | Genshin Impact.Watch on YouTube

How to unlock Rainjade Oblation in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Rainjade Oblation in Genshin Impact, you need to complete the 'Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade' and 'The Cloud-Padded Path to the Chiwang Repose' World Quests in the Chenyu Vale area of Liyue introduced in version 4.4.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The 'Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade' quest is automatically unlocked when you enter the Chenyu Vale area, and it takes a few hours to complete. 'The Cloud-Padded Path to the Chiwang Repose' is a short follow-up quest you get by waiting one in-game day after completing 'Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade'. You can speed this along by fast-forwarding time from the pause menu.

All you have to do now to fully unlock the Rainjade Oblation is complete this follow-up quest by heading to Carp's Rest in the western side of Chenyu Vale and speaking with Fujin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Rainjade Oblation rewards

There are 10 Rainjade Oblation Levels in Genshin Impact, taking five Spirit Carp to reach each one. To claim your Rainjade Oblation Level rewards, select 'Rewards' from the main Rainjade Oblation menu, located in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

Once you find 40 Spirit Carp the last 10 will be marked on your map to help you get them all.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The first five Rainjade Oblation rewards are available to see to anybody that unlocks it, but you need to level it up to see the other five levels of rewards. If you want to know what you're working towards before then, here's all Rainjade Oblation rewards in Genshin Impact:

Rainjade Oblation Level Reward Level 1 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 2 x2 Philosophies of Prosperity

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 3 x1 Crown of Insight

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 4 x2 Philosophies of Diligence

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 5 x2 Acquaint Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 6 x2 Philosophies of Gold

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 7 x2 Intertwined Fate

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 8 x1 Northlander Billet Trove

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 9 Rainjade Statuette: Tender Discourse (Furnishing)

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora Level 10 Chenyu: Rainjade Rite Namecard

x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

200 Adventure EXP

50,000 Mora

For even more rewards, check out our pages on the Plume of Purifying Light locations you need to find for the Amrita Pool in Sumeru.