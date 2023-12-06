Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream date and time, 4.3 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide the usual information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events.

Version 4.3 is expected to debut new 5-Star and 4-Star characters in its Banners, as well as provide the usual new and returning events alongside Banner reruns.

We'll cover the exact 4.3 livestream date and time in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all of the information we know about 4.3 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, ET and PT

The Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream is on Friday, 8th December at 12.00pm (GMT) / 7.00am (ET) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Friday 8th December at 4am (PT)

: Friday 8th December at 4am (PT) Central US : Friday 8th December at 6am (CT)

: Friday 8th December at 6am (CT) East Coast US : Friday 8th December at 7am (ET)

: Friday 8th December at 7am (ET) Japan : Friday 8th December at 9pm (JST)

: Friday 8th December at 9pm (JST) Australia : Friday 8th December at 11pm (AET)

: Friday 8th December at 11pm (AET) UK : Friday 8th December at 12pm (GMT)

: Friday 8th December at 12pm (GMT) Europe: Friday 8th December at 1pm (CET)

The 4.3 livestream is then set to go live on the official Genshin Youtube channel an hour later at 1pm (GMT) / 8am (ET).

Image credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 4.3 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 4.3 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 4.3 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Based on the always reliable drip marketing on Genshin Impact's official X (formerly Twitter) account, it's almost certain that Navia and Chevreuse will be featured on the 4.3 Phase 1 Banners in Genshin Impact.

If leaks from 'Uncle Chicken' and 'StepLeaks' relayed by u/vivliz and u/ukrisreng on the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit are to be believed, then Navia is a 5-Star Geo character who uses a claymore, and Chevreuse is a 4-Star Pyro character who uses a polearm.

Left to right: Navia and Chevreuse. | Image credit: HoYoverse

There are also leaks from user WaffelGM on X (formerly Twitter), relayed and backed up by the reliable SaveYourPrimos X account that point to Ayaka running alongside Navia in 4.3, and Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya rerunning in Phase 2 after them.

If all of this information turns out to be accurate, then the Banner schedule for Genshin Impact version 4.3 is:

Navia - 4.3 Phase 1

Ayaka - 4.3 Phase 1

Chevreuse - 4.3 Phase 1

Raiden Shogun - 4.3 Phase 2

Yoimiya - 4.3 Phase 2

Left to right: Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya.

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 4.3 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.