Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream date and time, 4.2 Banner leaks

The Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream date and time has been announced and will provide the usual information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events.

Version 4.2 is expected to debut a new 5-Star character in its new Banners, as well as provide the usual new and returning events alongside three Banner reruns.

We'll cover the exact 4.2 livestream date and time in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all of the information we know about 4.2 Banner leaks for the upcoming Banners.

Update: On Friday, October 27th the Genshin Impact X (formerly Twitter) account announced the postponement of the 4.2 livestream. We'll update this page with the new date and time for the livestream when it's revealed.

Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream date and time in UK, BST, EDT and PDT

The Genshin Impact 4.2 livestream has been postponed indefinitely. We'll update this page with the new time and date of the 4.2 livestream when it is announced.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 Special Program Postponement Notice



Dear Travelers,

The Version 4.2 Special Program that was originally scheduled to be broadcast on 10/27/2023 will be postponed. Please stay tuned for subsequent announcements regarding the specific broadcast time. — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 27, 2023

As well as providing upcoming Banner and event details, the 4.2 livestream will dish out limited codes that expire less than a day after the stream ends. You can visit our Genshin Impact codes page to stay up to date with these intermittent drops throughout the stream.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Banner leaks

We'll have to wait for the 4.2 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leaks and official information that has provided details on the likely upcoming 4.2 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Based on the always reliable drip marketing on Genshin Impact's official X (formerly Twitter) account, it's almost certain that Furina is one of the next Banners in Genshin Impact, and her Banner should also feature the debut of Charlotte as one of the boosted 4-Star characters.

Switching to more speculative leaks from hxg_diluc, relayed on the SaveYourPrimos X (formerly Twitter) account, it seems a rerun of Baizhu will run alongside Furina in Phase 1 of version 4.2. Then, in Phase 2, we'll be getting reruns of Cyno and Ayato.

If this all turns out to be accurate, then the order of all banners for version 4.2 of Genshin Impact will be:

Furina (new 5-Star) - Phase 1

Baizhu (returning 5-Star) - Phase 1

Charlotte (new 4-Star) - Phase 1

Cyno (returning 5-Star) - Phase 2

Ayato (returning 5-Star) - Phase 2

Furina. | Image credit: HoYoverse

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 4.2 livestream for solid details on who will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.