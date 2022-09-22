FIFA 23's full soundtrack is out now

One of the most integral parts to any good FIFA game, aside from the football, is the soundtrack.

A running theme around the FIFA community is that every new game introduced players to their next favourite tune. And as the years go by, the tracks serve as a nostalgia trip to playing FIFA after a long day of school or work.

Now EA has revealed the full track list for FIFA 23, and you can stream it all now in a dedicated Spotify playlist.

The soundtrack spans across a wide genre of music, which includes the likes of Jack Harlow, Central Cee, Bad Bunny, FKA Twigs, and Bonobo, to name just a few.

If you haven't heard of any of these artists, good! EA has also historically used the FIFA soundtrack to highlight up-and-coming artists, mainly based in the UK.

FIFA also made the news yesterday with the announcement that a certain American coach and his ragtag team will be making an appearance in the game.