FIFA 23's full soundtrack is out now

FIFA 23's full soundtrack is out nowSomething to bop a header to.
One of the most integral parts to any good FIFA game, aside from the football, is the soundtrack.
A running theme around the FIFA community is that every new game introduced players to their next favourite tune. And as the years go by, the tracks serve as a nostalgia trip to playing FIFA after a long day of school or work.
Now EA has revealed the full track list for FIFA 23, and you can stream it all now in a dedicated Spotify playlist.
The soundtrack spans across a wide genre of music, which includes the likes of Jack Harlow, Central Cee, Bad Bunny, FKA Twigs, and Bonobo, to name just a few.
If you haven't heard of any of these artists, good! EA has also historically used the FIFA soundtrack to highlight up-and-coming artists, mainly based in the UK.
FIFA also made the news yesterday with the announcement that a certain American coach and his ragtag team will be making an appearance in the game.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.