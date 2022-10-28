Fallout gets the Lego treatment thanks to dedicated fan

One dedicated Fallout fan has created their own, playable, version of Bethesda's games out of Lego.

Made by ThrillDaWill (via PCGamesN), this project, known as L3go Fallout, is truly a sight to behold. It comes with its own character creator and, of course, a wasteland to explore.

In ThrillDaWill's words: "This fan-made project combines two of the best things! Stepping on legos with your bare feet, and endless bugs and glitches!!"

Watch on YouTube Fallout 4's launch trailer.

The game is still in its early stages, but that doesn't make it any less fun to see Fallout's vault (and its Radroaches) reimagined in a blizzard of bricks and studs. There is gear to collect and, yes, a Fat Man for you to blast your enemies into a myriad of tiny, blocky, pieces with.

You can see it all in action below thanks to TKs-Mantis.

Welcome to the wasteland.

Meanwhile, ThrillDaWill recently released an update for the fan game that addressed issues with inventory, respawn, and some missing missions. The developer has said more updates are being worked on, along with some "newer projects" they have up their sleeve.

You can have a shot at this Lego Fallout experience for yourself by downloading the game for free from Itch.

A video update for L3go Fallout from ThrillDaWill.

As for the Fallout series in general, Bethesda has been celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary with more details on its upcoming TV adaptation.

Additionally, Fallout 4 is set to receive a free update in 2023 that promises to improve visuals and more across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.