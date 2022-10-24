Fallout 4 gets surprise free PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC update next year

Fallout 4 will receive a free update in 2023 to improve visuals and more across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

The news was shared in a new Bethesda blog post that details the company's 25th anniversary celebration of the series.

The update will include "performance mode features for high frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and even bonus Creation Club content!"

Watch on YouTube Fallout 4 - Launch Trailer

Elsewhere new content is coming to Fallout 76.

Just ahead of Halloween, a scourge of Spooky Scorched costumed enemies have invaded Appalachia and can be defeated for quality in-game treats.

The limited-time event ends 8th November.

Further, each day from 25th October until 8th November, players can obtain a free daily item from the Atomic Shop to celebrate the Fallout 25th anniversary. More rewards can be unlocked in special challenges during the event.

The Fallout 76 25th Anniversary Bundle can also be claimed by active Prime Gaming subscribers from 2nd November until 2nd February 2023. It contains extras like a Vault Boy portrait, Shooting Target Suite, and Lincoln's Repeated Lever Action weapon skin.

Fallout 4 was first released in 2015 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game is currently available on both Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus, though it's unclear if this free upgrade will apply.

Eurogamer has contacted Bethesda to confirm.