Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki still hasn't made his "ideal fantasy RPG"

Elden Ring creator Hidetaka Miyazaki is "still in the process" of creating his "ideal fantasy RPG", despite the huge success of the game and the previous Souls games.

When interviewed by PC Gamer, Miyazaki discussed the influence of tabletop games on his work. "You might say that trying to capture that excitement of those old tabletop games and game books was one facet of making Elden Ring," he said.

"But I think more than anything it's just my personal preference when it comes to RPGs and exploring fantasy worlds, so you might see some of my personal idiosyncrasies come into play. I'm still in the process of making my ideal fantasy RPG. While Elden Ring is not quite it, it's pretty close. It's getting close."

It's true the Souls games have gradually given players more choice, with the character customisation of Dark Souls developing into the open world approach of Elden Ring.

Does that mean FromSoftware's next game could move further towards player choice, expression, and agency? Whatever it ends up being, we also know Miyazaki's "personal idiosyncrasies" includes poisoned swamps.

It's unknown what the studio's next game will be, but Miyazaki did hint in the same interview, in which he admitted "making a game as large and ambitious as Elden Ring was obviously not without its troubles".

He continued: "Every time there's things that go well and things that don't go so well. Taking those bits that didn't go so well this time with Elden Ring and incorporating those and improving those in a future title - that's something I'm really excited for."

We know for sure that Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree will blur the line between open field design and legacy dungeon, as the team explored the open world design further.

Shadow of the Erdtree will release this week on 21st June. Are you prepared to die yet? Time is running out, but here's what you need to get up to speed.

A free update will also be added for all players, including a number of new features.