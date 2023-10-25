EA FC 24 TOTW 6 Cards revealed
Only a few EPL players make the cut in Team of the Week 6.
The latest Team of the Week squad for EA FC 24 has been announced, with the TOTW 6 cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. If you're an EPL fan though, there's slim pickings in this week's release - with one a few cards for England's top flight getting the Team of the Week treatment.
One of the standout EPL performers of the past weekend, Douglas Luiz, was awarded a Team of the Week card. The Aston Villa defensive midfielder, who has been in fine goal scoring form this season, received a TOTW 6 card after bagging two goals in the Villans' 4-1 win over West Ham. Newcastle's Jacob Murphy, who scored the opening goal in the Magpies' 4-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace, was the only other EPL representative in the latest Team of the Week squad.
Looking away from the EPL, the highest rated card for TOTW 6 belonged to Atlético Madrid's Antoine Griezmann. The French forward received an overall 89 rated card after scoring a hat-trick in his side's 3-0 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga. A few standout performers from women's leagues around the world were also included in TOTW 6. Eintracht Frankfurt forward Nicole Anyomi received a TOTW card after her side's comprehensive 5-1 win over Duisburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga. While Lauren Barnes followed in the footsteps of fellow USWNT and OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe, who received a TOTW card last week, by getting included in the Team of the Week 6 squad.
FC 24 Team of the Week 6
Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:
|Player
|OVR
|Position
|Team
|Antoine Griezmann
|↑89 (88)
|ST
|Atlético Madrid
|Luis Alberto (★)
|↑87 (84)
|CM
|Lazio
|Leon Goretzka
|↑86 (85)
|CM
|Bayern Munich
|Jeremie Frimpong
|↑85 (83)
|RM
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Loïs Openda
|↑84 (82)
|ST
|RB Leipzig
|Lauren Barnes
|↑84 (81)
|CB
|OL Reign
|Matteo Politano
|↑84 (81)
|RW
|Napoli
|Nicole Anyomi
|↑83 (80)
|LW
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Carlos Soler
|↑82 (79)
|RB
|PSG
|Douglas Luiz
|↑82 (79)
|CDM
|Aston Villa
|Stole Dimitrievski
|↑82 (79)
|GK
|Rayo Vallecano
|Vangelis Pavlidis
|↑82 (78)
|ST
|AZ Alkmaar
|Jacob Murphy
|↑81 (76)
|RW
|Newcastle United
|Maximiliano Caufriez
|↑80 (72)
|CB
|Clermont Foot
|Crysencio Summerville
|↑80 (73)
|LM
|Leeds United
|Griffin Dorsey
|↑80 (61)
|RB
|Houston Dynamo
|Momodou Lamin Sonko
|↑80 (59)
|LW
|BK Häcken
|Mame Thiam
|↑80 (72)
|ST
|Kayserispor
