EA FC 24 TOTW 6 Cards revealed

Only a few EPL players make the cut in Team of the Week 6.

Promotional picture showing the Ultimate Team cards included in EA FC TOTW 6.
Image credit: Eurogamer/EA
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

The latest Team of the Week squad for EA FC 24 has been announced, with the TOTW 6 cards available in Ultimate Team packs now. If you're an EPL fan though, there's slim pickings in this week's release - with one a few cards for England's top flight getting the Team of the Week treatment.

One of the standout EPL performers of the past weekend, Douglas Luiz, was awarded a Team of the Week card. The Aston Villa defensive midfielder, who has been in fine goal scoring form this season, received a TOTW 6 card after bagging two goals in the Villans' 4-1 win over West Ham. Newcastle's Jacob Murphy, who scored the opening goal in the Magpies' 4-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace, was the only other EPL representative in the latest Team of the Week squad.

Looking away from the EPL, the highest rated card for TOTW 6 belonged to Atlético Madrid's Antoine Griezmann. The French forward received an overall 89 rated card after scoring a hat-trick in his side's 3-0 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga. A few standout performers from women's leagues around the world were also included in TOTW 6. Eintracht Frankfurt forward Nicole Anyomi received a TOTW card after her side's comprehensive 5-1 win over Duisburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga. While Lauren Barnes followed in the footsteps of fellow USWNT and OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe, who received a TOTW card last week, by getting included in the Team of the Week 6 squad.

Ultimate Team cards included in the EA FC 24 Team of the Week 6 squad.
All the cards for EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Week 6 (TOTW 6) | Image credit: Eurogamer/EA

FC 24 Team of the Week 6

Without further ado, here's this week's TOTW:

Player OVR Position Team
Antoine Griezmann ↑89 (88) ST Atlético Madrid
Luis Alberto (★) ↑87 (84) CM Lazio
Leon Goretzka ↑86 (85) CM Bayern Munich
Jeremie Frimpong ↑85 (83) RM Bayer Leverkusen
Loïs Openda ↑84 (82) ST RB Leipzig
Lauren Barnes ↑84 (81) CB OL Reign
Matteo Politano ↑84 (81) RW Napoli
Nicole Anyomi ↑83 (80) LW Eintracht Frankfurt
Carlos Soler ↑82 (79) RB PSG
Douglas Luiz ↑82 (79) CDM Aston Villa
Stole Dimitrievski ↑82 (79) GK Rayo Vallecano
Vangelis Pavlidis ↑82 (78) ST AZ Alkmaar
Jacob Murphy ↑81 (76) RW Newcastle United
Maximiliano Caufriez ↑80 (72) CB Clermont Foot
Crysencio Summerville ↑80 (73) LM Leeds United
Griffin Dorsey ↑80 (61) RB Houston Dynamo
Momodou Lamin Sonko ↑80 (59) LW BK Häcken
Mame Thiam ↑80 (72) ST Kayserispor

