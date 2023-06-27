Doduo 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Doduo in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Twin Bird Pokémon, which is an apt category for this week’s Pokémon! This Spotlight Hour is the perfect opportunity to catch a perfect Doduo in Pokémon Go.

Doduo’s evolution, Dodrio (the Triple Bird Pokémon), is a poor choice for pretty much everything in Pokémon Go. Plus, it’s pretty impressive that this clearly flightless bird is a Flying-type. It must have really strong legs to get airborne...

If you’re not a fan of bad Pokémon, you’ll be pleased to know that the real draw for this week’s Spotlight Hour is the special bonus that runs alongside the event – the double evolution XP bonus.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go

Doduo 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Doduo with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Doduo based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Doduo:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1029 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 1114 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Dodrio good in PVP?

Dodrio

No, it’s straight-up awful. As a Normal/Flying-type, it has to compete with the likes of Noctowl and Pidgeot — something it absolutely fails at. Running Feint Attack, Brave Bird and Drill Peck, Dodrio has access to some decent moves, but a lack of coverage and poor stats means that Noctowl and Pidgeot beat it in every conceivable scenario where you’d want to run this type of Pokémon.

In Great League, it beats Jellicent, Trevenant, Lickitung, Swampert and Sableye, but amusing loses to Noctowl (a much better Pokémon), Lanturn, Medicham, Azumarill and Galarian Stunfisk. Sadly, this is its best-case scenario.

In Ultra League, Dodrio caps out at CP 2498 at level 50 with a perfect 0/15/15. That’s a tremendous amount of Stardust for a worthless Pokémon. You have wins against Trevenant, Giratina, Swampert, Virizion and Venusaur, though those last three are pretty close, even in an equal-shield scenario. Losses, meanwhile, will come from Charizard, Swampert, Jellicent, Obstagoon and Cresselia.

Finally, we have Master League. Straight no — don’t do it. Your CP caps out at 2670, which isn’t even remotely good enough for this league.

The Season of Hidden Gems has arrived, bringing with it a new Go Battle League season. Elsewhere, be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Is there a shiny Doduo in Pokémon Go?

Yes, as with all Kantonian Pokémon, there is shiny Doduo in Pokémon Go! The shiny was released in September 2020, as part of the Mega Buddy Challenge event.

Everything in Doduo’s evolution line is a Normal/Flying-type. (Image via pokemon.com).

However, since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You simply have more chances of finding one because of the number that spawn.

What does shiny Doduo look like?

Shiny Doduo and Dodrio fall into the early days category of 'just make it green'. This happened to a lot of Kantonian Pokémon, and they all tend to look equally lacklustre.

Both shiny Doduo and shiny Dodrio swap their brown feathers for acid green, while their legs are slightly pale, fluorescent yellow. Their necks and head feathers (for Dodrio) are black. All in all, they’re pretty disappointing shinies. You can see a preview below, with a preview of shiny Ledyba and Ledian, which were released a week and a half earlier.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thanks to Reddit user YelloWool for the preview!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a perfect shiny Doduo in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Doduo candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and register its evolution, Dodrio, in your Pokédex.

Thanks to Doduo being a Normal/Flying-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Remember – Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). At the time of writing, the Spotlight Hours for July 2023 are yet to be confirmed, but we'll update our Spotlight Hour page when they are.

Good luck finding a perfect Doduo!