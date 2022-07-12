The best 4K TV deal of Prime Day so far is £350 off this HDMI 2.1 TV

Samsung's Q80A QLED TV has been heavily discounted for Prime Day, with a £350 reduction from its UK RRP bringing this 4K 120Hz TV to just £549 for a 50-inch model. That's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for an HDMI 2.1 TV, providing the essential gaming features that make it ideal for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

So why is HDMI 2.1 so important? Well, as well as allowing you to access 4K at 120Hz on modern consoles, it also includes handy gaming features like variable refresh rate support, allowing you to smooth out uneven frame-rates and eliminate tearing on PS5, Xbox and PC. In 2022, it's a must-have inclusion for higher-end TV purchases, but this deal brings the feature down to a lower price than ever before.

The Q80A is a solid TV elsewhere too. Its QLED panel and Full Array Local Dimming offers deep contrast, high brightness and great colour reproduction. Viewing angles and contrast are better on an OLED, but you won't find an OLED for anything near this price. The Q80A also comes with Samsung's well-regarded Tizen OS, so you can easily access HDR content in Netflix, YouTube and Prime video - or you can just use it as a dumb TV if you prefer.

If you have a slightly larger budget, then you could also consider LG's 48-inch C1 OLED. It offers better screen quality overall, including infinite contrast and better colours, and it's discounted for Prime Day to £769. That's a saving of £100 on one of the best OLEDs you can buy.

The LG C1 also supports modern gaming features, such as VRR and 4K 120Hz, which makes it our top overall 4K TV pick for HDR gaming. However, the Samsung is still a strong contender and does cost significantly less, so no matter which TV you choose, you're sure to get a solid bargain.

For all other Prime Day gaming discounts, check out our dedicated page covering games and accessories across all platforms.

