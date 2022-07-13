Save £250 on this all-AMD MSI Delta 15 gaming laptop on Prime Day

MSI's Delta 15 was one of the first great all-AMD laptops, combining a Ryzen 9 5900H processor and RX 6700M graphics card. This was a potent combination when it debuted last year, and now it's going cheap for Prime Day - you can currently pick it up for just £849 after £250 discount.

This AMD Advantage laptop's Ryzen 5900H, an eight-core sixteen-thread processor that offers excellent content creation performance and good gaming performance too, which ties in nicely with the 240Hz display for playing esports titles at high framerates. The RX 6700M is also capable, so you should have no problems tackling even recent games at 1080p and high settings. The AMD CPU/GPU combo also translates into long battery life, with 10-12 hours being typical for light workloads.

There's also 16GB of DDR4 memory and 1TB of SSD storage, both of which are not as common at this price point. There's also both HDMI and DisplayPort over USB-C, meaning you can power two 4K displays with ease should you want to set up a workstation and become productive. This is helped by the hefty port allocation, including two full-size USB-A and two USB-C. It's all wrapped up in a fairly light package, weighing under 2kg, which is definitely helpful for a gaming laptop that you can carry around with you more easily.

For our US readers, there's the MSI Stealth 15 on sale right now for $1059.99, which is over $300 off the list price. It packs an Intel Core i7 processor with an Nvidia RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM and a 144Hz display.

