Diablo Immortal has earned almost £20 million in just two weeks

Despite its controversial launch, Diablo Immortal - Blizzard's pocket-sized Diablo experience - has generated almost £20 million ($24m) since it launched earlier this month.

According to the analysts at Appmagic (thanks, Pocket Gamer), that makes Diablo Immortal - which has been downloaded over eight million times in just a fortnight - one of Blizzard's biggest mobile app, second only to the immense popularity of Hearthstone.

The game has seen its biggest success in the US, which accounts for 26 per cent of all downloads. This is followed by South Korea, Brazil, and Japan, with 11 per cent, 8 per cent, and 8 per cent of the market share respectively. The UK only features in the 17 per cent "other" category which aggregates low-level figures across the rest of the world.

But whilst it only accounts for 26 per cent of all downloads, US players make up 43 per cent of all revenue earned. South Korea once again comes in second place (with 23 per cent), followed by Japan (8 per cent) and Germany (6 per cent). According to the analysis, the game is equally popular across both Apple and Android users.

Last week we learned that Diablo Immortal has the lowest user score for any PC game ever on Metacritic. On iOS it sported a miserable 0.5 out of 10, whilst for PC, it was even lower: 0.2 (checking today, the iOS score has now dropped to 0.4, and its PC score has risen a little to 0.3). That news came just a week after it was discovered that it costs £88,000 ($110,000) to fully upgrade a character in Diablo Immortal.

Players in Diablo Immortal have three progression pillars: XP level, equipment level, and Legendary Gems. The first two are pretty standard fare in any RPG-type game, but collating Legendary Gems can be a costly and convoluted process as the way you get them is randomised and often exceedingly rare... and right now, it seems as though F2P players cannot earn them at all.

If you're conflicted about Diablo Immortal, you're not alone; have a read about why Bertie thinks Diablo Immortal is the best and the worst of the series all in one.

Blizzard recently confirmed that Diablo 4 will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S next year. In a bid to quell fan fears that it too may be microtransaction-heavy, franchise exec Rod Fergusson said: "To be clear, [Diablo 4] is a full-price game built for PC/PS/Xbox audiences".