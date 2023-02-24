Destiny 2 Wendigo GL3 god roll and drop location
This grenade launcher is worthy of its mythical namesake.
Wendigo GL3 is a legendary Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2. It initially arrived during the Season, and has been brought back to the game in an updated version for current power levels.
This power grenade launcher is all about damage, and has potential to be one of the elite boss killing weapons in the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion.
This page will detail how to get Wendigo GL3 in Destiny 2, and what perks you need for a Wendigo GL3 God Roll.
On this page:
How to get Wendigo GL3 in Destiny 2
Wendigo GL3 is a Nightfall weapon. It is a possible, but not guaranteed, drop at the end of the Warden of Nothing Nightfall Strike.
The only opportunity to farm Wendigo will come down to the calendar. Every week a different strike is featured as the Nightfall, so you will have to wait for the Warden of Nothing to come up in the rotation. Once it does, it will be your job to run and rerun the strike until you get your Wendigo.
Whether the weapon drops is a matter of luck, but you do have the ability to tip the scales in your favor. Increasing the difficulty also increases the odds of the Nightfall weapon dropping, from Rare at the lowest difficulty to Common at the highest.
You can also equip the Ghost mod Prosperity (Vanguard). This gives playlist strikes and Nightfalls a chance to drop an additional piece of legendary gear upon completion. It’s never been confirmed that this includes the Nightfall weapons themselves, but anecdotally it seems to have an effect.
Wendigo GL3 god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Wendigo GL3 is a damage dealing monster. It’s exceptionally suited to eliminating champions and doing boss DPS.
The version, or 'god roll' of Wendigo GL3 is all about damage. It focuses on hitting hard, above all else.
Here is our recommended Wendigo GL3 god roll in Destiny 2:
- Hard Launch
- Spike Grenades
- Auto-Loading Holster
- Explosive Light
- Stunning Recovery
Hard Launch provides a large bonus to velocity, which directly translates into impact damage for whatever is hit by the grenade. It comes at the expense of some stability and a smaller blast radius, but you will primarily be firing at larger, more stationary targets, so it is a worthwhile tradeoff.
Spike Grenades are another direct buff to impact damage, and increase stability by the same amount Hard Launch decreased. It’s a perfect marriage of perks to get maximum damage with minimal downside.
Auto-Loading Holster is the thinking Guardian’s perk. It refills your weapon after being stowed for 2.5 seconds. The idea is simple: unload all of your grenades, switch to another gun to keep inflicting damage, then switch back to your refilled Wendigo for another massive burst of damage.
Explosive Light is amazing, if you plan for it. Picking up an Orb of Power increases the damage of the next shot you fire. You can pick up up to six of them, and have a magazine full of buffed grenades to fire. Used in combination with supers and armor mods that regularly create Orbs of Power, this is one of the best perks in all of Destiny 2.
Stunning Recovery is one of three selectable Origin Traits. None of the options are exceptional, but Stunning Recovery is great in certain situations. With it, stunning a Champion will partially refill your magazine, boost recovery, and trigger health regeneration. It’s very situational, but fighting Champions is exactly the sort of situation where it is nice to have an edge.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!