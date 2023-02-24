Destiny 2 Wendigo GL3 god roll and drop location

Wendigo GL3 is a legendary Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2. It initially arrived during the Season, and has been brought back to the game in an updated version for current power levels.

This power grenade launcher is all about damage, and has potential to be one of the elite boss killing weapons in the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion.

This page will detail how to get Wendigo GL3 in Destiny 2, and what perks you need for a Wendigo GL3 God Roll.

On this page:

Destiny 2: Lightfall