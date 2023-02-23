Destiny 2 Season of Defiance roadmap, Season 20 end date

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance - also known as Season 20 - ushers in the arrival of Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Lightfall is a major Destiny 2 expansion, and as such will bring with it a new story based campaign, new areas to explore, a new subclass for Guardians, and a number of additional updates. The Season of Defiance will be the first of several limited time seasons during Lightfall, each with it's own set of seasonal activities.

There's also the usual Power Level increase and new Exotics to look forward to.

Here's when Season 20 will end and everything we know about what it expend in the first part of Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance roadmap

The Season 20 roadmap, which should take us from February to the end of May, includes the following confirmed activities:

Tuesday, February 28th: Destiny 2: Lightfall lauches, and with it the Season of Defiance.

In addition to the above, Guardians can expect more Iron Banner, and Trials of Osiris. The Guardian Games traditionally occur in April, and should arrive near the middle of Season 20.

What's new in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance?

Season 20 of Destiny 2 brings with it a number of significant changes, including new Guardian subclasses, a new campaign, changes to Umbral Engrams, and seasonal currencies.

Here is a quick roundup of what to expect:

An all new campaign.

New Strand-based subclasses for Guardians.

Umbral Engrams and Energies will be removed, and replaced by Seasonal Engrams. These can be focused using glimmer, and will be stored or tracked on seasonal vendors.

Seasonal currencies are going away, and will be replaced by individual keys that unluck improved rewards at the end of seasonal activities.

Improved base rewards at the end of seasonal activities to make runs completed without keys meaningful.

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance end date: When will Season 20 end?

Destiny 2 Seasons traditionally last for three months. While the official end date of Season 20 has not been announced it is likely to fall on a Tuesday near the end of May, or the start of April.

What should you do before the Season of Defiance ends?

As with every season, there's a checklist of things to do before the season concludes. This includes:

Claiming any seasonal titles you have earned.

Watch the ending of the seasonal storyline. Usually, this doesn't require you to complete the season-long quest - for Season 19, this was More Than a Weapon.

The Season of the Seraph finale cutscene.

Reaching Legend rank in any matchmade activities - Crucible, Gambit or Strikes - and redeeming their vendor specific rewards.

Redeeming any remaining season pass rewards across all classes.

Having some completed Bounties ready, as well as maxing out relevant materials and Glimmer, to give you a head start for the start of next season.

With several months to get everything you need, there should hopefully be plenty of time. Enjoy defying The Witness in the meantime!