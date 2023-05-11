Destiny 2 The Immortal god roll and drop location

The Immortal is a legendary SMG in Destiny 2, added during the Season of Defiance.

This weapon occupies a unique place as a Strand kinetic weapon that dishes out rapid damage, and is widely considered one of the meta, or most effective, PVP weapons in Destiny 2.

This page will detail how to get The Immortal in Destiny 2, including how to farm The Immortal, and the ideal roll for a The Immortal god roll.

On this page:

Destiny 2: Lightfall

How to get Buzzard in Destiny 2 The Immortal is a Trials of Osiris weapon. The only way to have a chance at this gun is to participate in Destiny 2’s most competitive player-versus-player game mode Trials of Osiris is only available on weekends. It begins at 5pm (GMT) Friday evening, and ends Tuesday at 5pm (GMT). Visit Saint-14 in the Hanger to acquire a Trials passage, then open the Crucible playlist in the Director to launch this activity. Competing in Trials of Osiris and ranking up with Saint-14 will give you Trials Engrams, and increase your Trials rank. Save the Engrams, and focus on rank at first. As your rank increases, you will be given special rewards every couple of levels. The Immortal is offered as a reward once you reach rank 10. Once you’ve earned your first The Immoral it will become unlocked for focused decoding. This is the best way to farm The Immortal. Simply visit Saint-14 with a Trials Engram in your possession, pay his 20,000 glimmer and 25 Legendary. Saint will also offer Pinnacle Gear for completing certain objectives over a Trials of Osiris weekend. Complete his tasks and give him a visit to earn a Trials themed drop, possibly including The Immortal. The Season of Defiance is here alongside the We Stand Unbroken quest. You can also unlock two new weapons - the Vexcaliber and Deterministic Chaos - by completing The Variable and Unfinished Business. Don't forget to keep an eye on the Lost Sector and King's Fall challenge rotation schedule!