Destiny 2 Taraxippos god roll and drop location
How to get this only strand scout rifle in Destiny 2.
This kinetic scout rifle occupies a unique place in Destiny 2 as the only Strand scout rifle.
This page will detail how to get Taraxippos in Destiny 2, and what you need for a Taraxippos god roll.
On this page:
How to get Taraxippos in Destiny 2
Taraxippos is an event specific weapon, tied to the Guardian Games. The only way to acquire this weapon is to participate in the games, with a few different avenues to receive the weapon.
You can get a guaranteed drop of Taraxippos by completing the Best in Class quest, handed out by Eva Levante the first time you visit her while the Guardian Games are active.
The Talented Scout event challenge, which tasks you with defeating a target using a scout rifle, will also reward a guaranteed Taraxippos.
Finally there is just good old fashioned random luck. If you want to farm Taraxippos in Destiny 2 focus on earning medallion in the Guardian Games. Any time you turn in medallions at the podium there is a chance that Taraxippos will drop. Higher quality medallions have an increased chance, so it’s best to aim for Gold and Platinum whenever possible.
Taraxippos god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Taraxippos is a fast firing and accurate scout rifle. It does its best work when hitting critical spots repeatedly. The best Taraxippos, or 'god roll', leans into that, and can work wonders if used in conjunction with a Strand subclass.
Here is our recommended Taraxippos god roll in Destiny 2:
- Arrowhead Break
- Tactical Mag
- Fourth Time’s the Charm
- Kill Clip
- Stunning Recovery
Arrowhead Break is a frequent favorite, for good reason. This boosts handling speed and recoil, making it exceptionally easy to maintain accurate shots on target.
Tactical Mag adds an extra round to the magazine, and increases both stability and reload speed. It’s the perfect setup to allow you to dump a full magazine accurately into an enemy, and quickly reload your next to continue to deal damage.
Fourth Time’s a Charm has a great synergy with this weapon. For every four consecutive precision hits delivered, two rounds are returned to the magazine. Given how fast and accurately this fires, these bonus rounds should be coming in constantly, allowing for continuous shooting on both PVP and PVE.
Kill Clip is one of the best perks in Destiny 2, and a great fit for Taraxippos. Simply reloading shortly after a kill grants a significant damage boost. This is great for wiping out entire groups of low level enemies when fighting the Darkness, and can lead to great multikills in skilled hands in the Crucible.
Stunning Recovery is one of two selectable Origin Traits. None of the options are exceptional, but Stunning Recovery is great in certain situations. With it, stunning a Champion will partially refill your magazine, boost recovery, and trigger health regeneration. It’s very situational, but fighting Champions is exactly the sort of situation where it is nice to have an edge.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!