Destiny 2 Taraxippos god roll and drop location

This kinetic scout rifle occupies a unique place in Destiny 2 as the only Strand scout rifle.

This page will detail how to get Taraxippos in Destiny 2, and what you need for a Taraxippos god roll.

How to get Taraxippos in Destiny 2 Taraxippos is an event specific weapon, tied to the Guardian Games. The only way to acquire this weapon is to participate in the games, with a few different avenues to receive the weapon. You can get a guaranteed drop of Taraxippos by completing the Best in Class quest, handed out by Eva Levante the first time you visit her while the Guardian Games are active. The Talented Scout event challenge, which tasks you with defeating a target using a scout rifle, will also reward a guaranteed Taraxippos. Finally there is just good old fashioned random luck. If you want to farm Taraxippos in Destiny 2 focus on earning medallion in the Guardian Games. Any time you turn in medallions at the podium there is a chance that Taraxippos will drop. Higher quality medallions have an increased chance, so it's best to aim for Gold and Platinum whenever possible.