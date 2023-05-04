Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023 walkthrough

The Guardian Games, one of the solar system's great traditions, has returned in Destiny 2.

This competition pits Hunters, Titan, and Warlocks against each other to see which group can deposit the most medallions, and stake their claim as this year's top class in Destiny 2. There are unique weapons and cosmetics to earn, plus a special Title.

This is a limited time event, running from Tuesday 2nd May to Tuesday 23rd May, so anyone wanting to participate had best get started sooner rather than later.

How to get started in the Guardian Games with the Best in Class Quest Generally, any special event in Destiny 2 begins with a visit to Eva Levante in the Tower, and the Guardian Games are no exception. She will be in the middle of the main courtyard area, near the large carpeted stairs. Once you speak to Eva, she will offer you the Best in Class quest. The steps for this quest are: Use the Glimmer that Eva gave you to pick up a card.

Earn Medallions by completing activities with your class item equipped! Complete a Supremacy match or a Guardian Games playlist activity to earn your first Medallion!

Speak with Eva Levante in the Tower Courtyard.

Deposit your Medallion at the Guardian Games podium in the Tower Courtyard.

Claim your first Event Challenge, which can be accessed in your Quest tab.

Speak with Zavala in the Tower Courtyard.

Speak with Shaxx in the Tower.

This quest line serves as the basic tutorial to the Guardian Games, and awards Taraxippos, a scout rifle unique to the Games at the end.