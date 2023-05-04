Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023 walkthrough
Let the games begin!
The Guardian Games, one of the solar system's great traditions, has returned in Destiny 2.
This competition pits Hunters, Titan, and Warlocks against each other to see which group can deposit the most medallions, and stake their claim as this year's top class in Destiny 2. There are unique weapons and cosmetics to earn, plus a special Title.
This is a limited time event, running from Tuesday 2nd May to Tuesday 23rd May, so anyone wanting to participate had best get started sooner rather than later.
How to get started in the Guardian Games with the Best in Class Quest
Generally, any special event in Destiny 2 begins with a visit to Eva Levante in the Tower, and the Guardian Games are no exception. She will be in the middle of the main courtyard area, near the large carpeted stairs.
Once you speak to Eva, she will offer you the Best in Class quest. The steps for this quest are:
- Use the Glimmer that Eva gave you to pick up a card.
- Earn Medallions by completing activities with your class item equipped! Complete a Supremacy match or a Guardian Games playlist activity to earn your first Medallion!
- Speak with Eva Levante in the Tower Courtyard.
- Deposit your Medallion at the Guardian Games podium in the Tower Courtyard.
- Claim your first Event Challenge, which can be accessed in your Quest tab.
- Speak with Zavala in the Tower Courtyard.
- Speak with Shaxx in the Tower.
- Return to Eva in the Tower.
This quest line serves as the basic tutorial to the Guardian Games, and awards Taraxippos, a scout rifle unique to the Games at the end.
How to earn and deposit medals in the Guardian Games in Destiny 2
There are two primary methods for earning Medallions. First, you can complete activities while wearing a Guardian Games class item. Eva Levante offers a special Guardian Games themed version of the Hunter cloak, Warlock bond, and Titan Mark. Completing activities while wearing one of these medals.
The second option is to purchase and complete Contender and Platinum cards from Eva Levante. These function like bounties, offering random objectives from specific activity types. Completing the objective and cashing in the card will award either a Gold (for Contender Cards) or Platinum (for Platinum Cards) medallion.
How to complete the time-gated Shoot to Score and Vying for Supremacy Quests in Destiny 2
There are two special quest lines available during the Guardian Games; one is focused on Guardian Games themed Vanguard activities, the other on Supremacy matches. These are given during your visits to Zavala and Lord Shaxx as part of the Best in Class quest. Both of these quests are time gated, only a portion of each can be completed at first, with more steps unlocked each week during the Guardian Games.
Lord Shaxx sets you upon the Vying for Supremacy Quest. The steps for week 1 (steps 1-5) are:
- Achieve a Bronze score for this week’s activity in Supremacy matches. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Bronze Scoring Torch in the Tower will be unlocked.
- Achieve a Silver score for this week’s activity in Supremacy matches. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Silver Scoring Torch in the Tower will be unlocked.
- Achieve a Gold score for this week’s activity in Supremacy matches. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Gold Scoring Torch in the Tower will be unlocked.
- Achieve a Platinum score for this week’s activity in Supremacy matches. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Platinum Scoring Torch in the Tower will be unlocked.
- You’ve hit Platinum! Continue earning more points for glory, and wait until next Weekly rest for new rewards.
Zavala sets you upon the Shoot to Score Quest. The steps for week 1 (steps 1-5) are:
- Achieve a Bronze score for this week’s activity in the Guardian Games: Competitive playlist. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Bronze Scoring Torch in the Tower will unlock.
- Achieve a Silver score for this week’s activity in the Guardian Games: Competitive playlist. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Silver Scoring Torch in the Tower will unlock.
- Achieve a Gold score for this week’s activity in the Guardian Games: Competitive playlist. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Gold Scoring Torch in the Tower will unlock.
- Achieve a Platinum score for this week’s activity in the Guardian Games: Competitive playlist. Once you reach the Bronze threshold, the Platinum Scoring Torch in the Tower will unlock.
- You’ve reached the pinnacle of Guardian Games accomplishments! Continue putting up high scores to prove your worth, and wait until the next weekly reset for a new Vanguard Operation.
In the case of both quests, more steps will unlock during upcoming weekly resets.
How to earn The Champ title for the Guardian Games in Destiny 2
The Champ is a title in Destiny 2 that is earned exclusively from the Guardian Games challenge card. There are 17 total challenges to complete in order to unlock the Champ title.
The Guardian Games event challenges are:
- In it to win it - Earn a Medallion from activity completions, and bank it at the podium in the Tower for rewards and class points!
- Bronze/Silver/Gold/Platinum - Bank Medallions at the podium in the Tower to contribute points towards your class standing! Higher-ranked Medallions contribute more points (these are four separate challenges, each requiring an higher total of points to complete)
- In the Cards - Complete Contender and Platinum Cards, which can be obtained from Eva.
- Talented Scout - Defeat targets with Scout Rifles.
- Pull some Strings - Defeat target or assist teammates with Strand damage and abilities.
- Good Games - Defeat targets in Supremacy matches or Guardian Games playlists.
- Class Pride - Complete Supremacy or Guardian Games playlist activities with special matchmaking.
- Friendly Rivalry - Complete Crucible, Gambit, or Supremacy matches.
- Up for the Challenge - Complete Guardian Games Ops Nightfalls.
- Crest Collector - Earn points in Supremacy by picking up crests from defeated opponents.
- Classy Arsenal - Defat targets with G guardian Games weapons.
- Cloudrunning - Complete activities on Neptune.
- Circuit Training - Complete Dares of Eternity, Vanguard Ops playlist activities, or Defiant Battlegrounds.
- Champ - Complete all Guardian Games 2023 Event Challenges.
Once you’ve unlocked the Champ title, it can be equipped from the Journey tab of the character screen.