Destiny 2 Buzzard god roll and drop location

Buzzard is a legendary sidearm in Destiny 2 that returned during the Season of Defiance.

This is a kinetic weapon that is strong at clearing groups of low level enemies, ideal for clearing adds.

This page will detail how to get Buzzard in Destiny 2, and what to look for in a Buzzard god roll.

Buzzard is one of the Nightfall Weapons. The only way to acquire this gun is by completing nightfalls while it is the featured weapon in the Weekly Nightfall Rotation. Every week a different weapon is featured in the Nightfall rotation. Buzzard could drop from the chest at the end of a successful completion, but it is not a guarantee. Running the Nightfall repeatedly is the only true way to farm a Nightfall weapon. Whether the weapon drops is a matter of luck, but you do have the ability to tip the scales in your favor. Increasing the difficulty also increases the odds of the Nightfall weapon dropping, from Rare at the lowest difficulty to Common at the highest. You can also equip the Ghost mod Prosperity (Vanguard). This gives playlist strikes and Nightfalls a chance to drop an additional piece of legendary gear upon completion. It's never been confirmed that this includes the Nightfall weapons themselves, but anecdotally it seems to have an effect.