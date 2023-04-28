Destiny 2 Buzzard god roll and drop location
Pick the carcasses of your enemies clean.
Buzzard is a legendary sidearm in Destiny 2 that returned during the Season of Defiance.
This is a kinetic weapon that is strong at clearing groups of low level enemies, ideal for clearing adds.
This page will detail how to get Buzzard in Destiny 2, and what to look for in a Buzzard god roll.
On this page:
How to get Buzzard in Destiny 2
Buzzard is one of the Nightfall Weapons. The only way to acquire this gun is by completing nightfalls while it is the featured weapon in the Weekly Nightfall Rotation.
Every week a different weapon is featured in the Nightfall rotation. Buzzard could drop from the chest at the end of a successful completion, but it is not a guarantee. Running the Nightfall repeatedly is the only true way to farm a Nightfall weapon.
Whether the weapon drops is a matter of luck, but you do have the ability to tip the scales in your favor. Increasing the difficulty also increases the odds of the Nightfall weapon dropping, from Rare at the lowest difficulty to Common at the highest.
You can also equip the Ghost mod Prosperity (Vanguard). This gives playlist strikes and Nightfalls a chance to drop an additional piece of legendary gear upon completion. It’s never been confirmed that this includes the Nightfall weapons themselves, but anecdotally it seems to have an effect.
Buzzard god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Buzzard is focused on quickly delivering damage, and is best when used up close, and in the action. As such, the best version, or 'god roll' of this weapon focuses on perks that take advantage of this scenario, and applies weapon buffs accordingly.
Here is our recommended Buzzard god roll in Destiny 2:
- Corkscrew Rifling
- Armor Piercing Rounds
- Perpetual Motion
- Frenzy
- Stunning Recovery
Corkscrew Rifling is a well rounded barrel that increases range, a natural weakness for sidearms, while simultaneously boosting stability and handling. In short, this weapon becomes easier to fire, and lethal from further away.
Armor Piercing Rounds is a great combination with any sidearm. It adds an additional range boost, increases damage against enemy shields, and allows bullets to overpenetrate targets. In the right situation this perk can make closely packed groups of enemies disappear in the blink of an eye.
Perpetual Motion activates when the user is in motion, and applies bonuses to stability, handling, and reload speed. Buzzard is meant to be used aggressively, with constant motion, so these benefits are nearly always active.
Anytime Frenzy is an option, it is probably worth adding. Extended periods spent in combat apply a boost to damage, and large bonuses to handling and reload speed. Combine that with the other perks, and you’ve got a rock solid weapon that shoots fast, hits hard, and can reload exceptionally quickly.
Stunning Recovery is one of two selectable Origin Traits. None of the options are exceptional, but Stunning Recovery is great in certain situations. With it, stunning a Champion will partially refill your magazine, boost recovery, and trigger health regeneration. It’s very situational, but fighting Champions is exactly the sort of situation where it is nice to have an edge.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!