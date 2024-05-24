Dave the Diver free Godzilla DLC out now but only available for a limited time

If you are looking to get your hands on Dave the Diver's free Godzilla DLC, there is a limited time you will be able to do so.

This DLC adds three new missions to Dave the Diver, each of which will be available after chapter five's close. There are also new dishes to discover, and a number of Godzilla figures scattered throughout the ocean for players to collect.

You can see a little teaser for Dave the Diver's Godzilla DLC in the video below.

The DLC is out now across Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStations 5 and PS4. However, it will be delisted on 23rd November, and will no longer be available to download after that time.

Developer Mintrocket stated as long as the DLC has been downloaded before this date, it will remain accessible, don't worry. Players will also be able to delete the DLC and reinstall it should the mood take their fancy after the end of the distribution period.

Along with this new content, Mintrocket has also made a few other adjustments across the game, including adding controller vibrations to certain cutscenes and improving the design of some DLC icons.

You can read more about what's new in Dave the Diver via Steam.

Meanwhile, if you're still yet to give it a go for yourself, we fully recommend that you do. Our Donlan actually described it as "one of the most generous games in years" when he played it.

"Dave the Diver isn't a complicated game, but it can be a very busy one. I mean this as a compliment. From a simple core, it builds outwards in unlikely and enchanting ways. But that core keeps everything from becoming bewildering," he wrote in Eurogamer's five star Dave the Diver review.