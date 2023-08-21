Huge Dave The Diver update adds new accessibility options and improvements

Dave The Diver has received a huge update, including new accessibility options and quality of life improvements.

Your thumbs will certainly be happy as a new option has been added to remove button-mashing QTEs. To reel in the harpoon players need to button mash, which quickly gets tiring. Now you can select to hold the button instead.

Updates to the game's UI include: adjusting the size particularly to support Steam Deck players; adding an inventory sorting function; and improved scrolling through vertical menus.

A number of balance updates have been implemented, such as the balance between operation costs and employee wages, plus increased selling prices of certain dishes.

The balance of weapons has also been improved, with some weapons now having increased magazine capacity and range.

Other improvements include separation of the GYAO! Codex and Marinca apps, some tweaks to fish farming, and other changes to the sushi restaurant and underwater exploration that may be considered spoilers.

On top of all that, a long list of bugs have been squashed.

For the full patch notes, check out the game's Steam page.

Dave The Diver has proven to be the unlikely hit of the year. The indie game sees players exploring underwater to gather fish before serving them up in a sushi restaurant - but there are plenty of unusual discoveries along the way.

The game received a five star rating in our Dave The Diver review: "Wholesome, harmonious and completely unwilling to settle, this is one of the most generous games in years."