If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Huge Dave The Diver update adds new accessibility options and improvements

Better down where it's wetter.

Dave in Dave The Diver
Image credit: Mintrocket
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Dave The Diver has received a huge update, including new accessibility options and quality of life improvements.

Your thumbs will certainly be happy as a new option has been added to remove button-mashing QTEs. To reel in the harpoon players need to button mash, which quickly gets tiring. Now you can select to hold the button instead.

Updates to the game's UI include: adjusting the size particularly to support Steam Deck players; adding an inventory sorting function; and improved scrolling through vertical menus.

Dave The Diver official launch trailer.Watch on YouTube

A number of balance updates have been implemented, such as the balance between operation costs and employee wages, plus increased selling prices of certain dishes.

The balance of weapons has also been improved, with some weapons now having increased magazine capacity and range.

Other improvements include separation of the GYAO! Codex and Marinca apps, some tweaks to fish farming, and other changes to the sushi restaurant and underwater exploration that may be considered spoilers.

On top of all that, a long list of bugs have been squashed.

For the full patch notes, check out the game's Steam page.

Dave The Diver has proven to be the unlikely hit of the year. The indie game sees players exploring underwater to gather fish before serving them up in a sushi restaurant - but there are plenty of unusual discoveries along the way.

The game received a five star rating in our Dave The Diver review: "Wholesome, harmonious and completely unwilling to settle, this is one of the most generous games in years."

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch