If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Spooky fishing sim Dredge is making a surprise visit to Dave the Diver next week

"This epic crossover combines the immersive worlds of ocean exploration and thrilling fishing adventures."

Dredge comes to Dave the Diver
Image credit: Mintrocket / Black Salt Games
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Dredge, the sinister fishing game from Black Salt Games and publisher Team 17, has teamed up with Mintrocket's Dave the Diver for a new crossover.

From 15th December, players can "explore new depths and discover exclusive content from the fantastic world of Dredge" in Dave the Diver.

You can see it in action in the trailer below:

DAVE THE DIVER X DREDGE Official Trailer - Free DLC on Dec. 15.

"This epic crossover combines the immersive worlds of ocean exploration and thrilling fishing adventures, where you can encounter unique aberrations and characters!" explains Mintrocket, the team behind the casual, single-player adventure RPG, Dave the Diver.

The Dave the Diver x Dredge update will be waiting for you on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch from 15th December.

Don't forget that Dredge is now playable without the dread courtesy of a passive mode that lets you take to the high seas without fear of the denizens of the deep.

In May, the team confirmed that a free update now ensures "monsters that usually attack fishing boats will no longer be aggressive" for those who prefer a less strenuous day on the water, as well as a fancy new photo mode.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Dave the Diver

PC, Mac

Dredge

PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Black Salt Games Crossover Mac MintRocket Nintendo Switch PC RPG Simulation Survival & Crafting
See 2 more Team17 Updates
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments