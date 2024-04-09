Cosmic horror fishing game Dredge gets film adaptation

Cosmic horror fishing game Dredge is getting a live-action film adaptation.

Developer Black Salt Games is partnering on the adaptation with production company Story Kitchen, which was launched in 2020 by Sonic the Hedgehog film producer Dmitri M. Johnson and other film industry veterans.

"We are excited to partner with such an experienced studio team to bring the world we created to live action and ignite the imagination of audiences across the globe," said the developers at Black Salt Games.

Story Kitchen is not only behind the Sonic films, but other forthcoming video game adaptations like the Tomb Raider animated series coming to Netflix this year, the Streets of Rage adaptation at Lionsgate, plus It Takes Two and Toejam & Earl at Amazon Studios.

"Dredge is a captivatingly eerie and profoundly rich story that had us completely hooked from the very beginning!" said Story Kitchen.

If you're yet to play Dredge, it's a quaint fishing game that soon takes an unexpected turn into cosmic horror, with eldritch entities lurking beneath the waves.

Black Salt Games recently celebrated the game's first anniversary with a charity donation to the New Zealand Whale and Dolphin Trust of $100,000 NZ. Dredge has sold over a million copies globally.

Dredge is nominated for four BAFTA awards, which takes place later this week, including Debut Game, Game Design, Narrative, and New Intellectual Property.