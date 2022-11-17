If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lionsgate signs on to make Streets of Rage movie

John Wick scriptwriter still attached.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

It's been a little while since we heard about Sega's plans to make a Streets of Rage movie, but the project now seems to be gathering pace.

Hollywood production company Lionsgate has now taken up the project's reigns, Deadline reported, following word earlier this year that Sonic the Hedgehog movie maker dj2 Entertainment was also involved.

More promising still is the news that Derek Kolstad, creator and lead writer of the hugely-lucrative John Wick franchise, remains attached, and will reportedly develop its script and act as a producer.

Watch on YouTube
Digital Foundry details Streets of Rage 4.

"When Dmitri [Johnson, dj2 Entertainment'S Sonic producer] first mentioned the idea of cracking a Streets of Rage movie, I was so immediately freaking in," Kolstad said. "And to play with Sega? The 10-year-old me is still grinning."

For now, there's no word on when exactly we might see Streets of Rage arrive - or indeed, who might star in it.

Sega's classic side-scrolling beat 'em-up series had its heyday in the 1990s, though a long-awaited fourth entry in the series launched in 2020 to a positive response.

"Glorious artwork and a fan's eye for detail combine for a sequel that manages to best its forebears," our Martin wrote in Eurogamer's Streets of Rage 4 review, branding it an Essential purchase.

Sega has already turned its Sonic the Hedgehog series into something of a franchise, with further sequels and a spin-off TV series starring Knuckles on the way.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch