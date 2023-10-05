If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Eldritch fishing horror Dredge's first paid expansion The Pale Reach out November

Icy canyons! New fish! Doom!

A screenshot from Dredge's The Pale Reach expansion showing a fishing boat approaching a ramshackle jetty and hut built on the edge of an iceberg.
Image credit: Black Salt Games/Team17
Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales
Published on

Just a week after announcing it was delaying fishing horror Dredge's first paid expansion, The Iron Rig, into 2024, developer Black Salt Games has unveiled an entirely different paid expansion, The Pale Reach, which arrives on 16th November.

The Pale Reach plots a course for a "new, frozen frontier", where players will need to navigate treacherous icy canyons - soon also likely to succumb to the malevolence seen elsewhere in the game - following the trail of a long-forgotten expedition to see what became of its crew.

It's a trip that'll first require players to equip their boat with specialised gear capable of smashing through the ice, and once the voyage is underway, there'll be new story content, 11 new fish and crab species (as well as their aberrated counterparts), a new fish type, plus new achievements and trophies. Black Salt Games also teases a new item that'll extend "the freshness of catches no matter where you're fishing", over on the PlayStation Blog.

Dredge's The Pale Reach expansion arrives next month.

Dredge's The Pale Reach expansion will cost £5.99/€5.99/$5.99 USD when it launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG on 16th November.

As for Dredge's other (now second) paid expansion, that'll focus on the machinations of the Ironhaven Corporation, when it arrives some time next year.

