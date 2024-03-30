Dredge celebrates its first year with a charity donation and a tease of new content

Dredge, the sinister fishing game from Black Salt Games and publisher Team 17, has donated $100,000 New Zealand dollars to the New Zealand Whale and Dolphin Trust as it celebrates its first anniversary and teases that there's more to come for the wonderful indie horror game.

"Thanks to all of the players around the world, we’re in a position to give back to the environment that inspired our game," says Nadia Thorne, CEO of Black Salt Games. "We’re only beginning to understand what a vital role ocean health plays in our wider climate.

"Protecting these environments and their inhabitants is not just about preservation; it's about actively fighting climate change. We're proud that our success can contribute to these crucial efforts."

DREDGE | 1 Year Anniversary Trailer DREDGE | 1 Year Anniversary Trailer.

Across all platforms – PC, Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles – the fishing game has sold over one million copies across 180 countries. That means we've collectively spent more than 1400 years trawling the deep, and half a million of us have fully upgraded their boats, too.

"One year ago, Black Salt Games and Team17 released Dredge on all platforms!" the team announced on the game's first anniversary. "Today we have released our 1 Year Anniversary Trailer to celebrate this day, which takes a look back at the key moments of the last twelve months.

"We want to say a huge thank you for your continued support. Here's to more adventures across the Greater Marrow later this year…"

At the end of the video, we see our little boat slowly approach what appears to be an abandoned oil refinery. However, as we move closer, someone inside turns on the lights...

Don't forget that Dredge is now playable without the dread courtesy of a passive mode that lets you take to the high seas without fear of the denizens of the deep. Last May, the team confirmed that a free update now ensures "monsters that usually attack fishing boats will no longer be aggressive" for those who prefer a less strenuous day on the water, as well as a fancy new photo mode.