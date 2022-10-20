If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was a "standalone work", confirms producer

As game sustains momentum.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Cyberpunk Edgerunners

The producer of Cyberpunk Edgerunners (and CD Projekt Red's Japan country manager) Satoru Honma has confirmed that the anime is a "standalone work".

In an interview with Famitsu (reported by PushSquare), Honma stated that a second season was not in the works.

"I personally would like to continue to work with Japanese studios to produce more anime in the future, partly because we have received very good feedback. However, just to be clear, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was planned as a standalone work, so there's no such thing as 'we are actually working on Season 2 in the background'," he said.

Watch on YouTube
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Official Trailer | Netflix

The anime, available on Netflix, has been a huge success and generated renewed interest in Cyberpunk 2077 and its fascinating afterlife.

Last month CD Projekt Red stated the game had sold over 20m copies and hit a million daily players.

Now it's sustained a million active players each day for four weeks in a row.

That momentum will be further boosted when its expansion, Phantom Liberty, is released - but only on the latest consoles (and PC).

Keanu Reeves will star once more in the DLC, while Sasha Grey will voice a new radio DJ.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch