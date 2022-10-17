Sasha Grey to voice radio DJ in Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty

Former adult film actress and Twitch streamer Sasha Grey has revealed she will be voicing the character of Ash in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Phantom Liberty.

Ash will be a host for Cyberpunk 2077's in-game radio station, which is known as 89.7 Growl FM.

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Teaser

The streamer shared this news on Twitter over the weekend, with an accompanying tweet introducing the DLC's new community radio station.

Developer CD Projekt Red is now asking fans to create their own tracks inspired by the video voiced by Grey (see below tweet), offering them the chance to have their music featured in the game.

Hi, I'm ASH 🫢 https://t.co/fn1pblenVY — Sasha Grey (@SashaGrey) October 15, 2022

The developer states those who wish to enter an original track worthy of Night City should do so by 30th November. Following this date, it will then select 12-15 winning tracks to be featured on Phantom Liberty's Growl FM community radio station.

In addition to this, other prizes for the winning entries will include $3000 and Cyberpunk 2077 themed goodie bags. You can find more details about this competition here.

Meanwhile, CDPR has previously confirmed its upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

The developer is, however, working on a full sequel to the game, with a new studio in Boston helming its development.