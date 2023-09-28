If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Point locations for Relic skill tree

All 15 Relic Point locations listed.

photo mode image of a yellow restricted data terminal and a small gleam coming from it
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Relic Points are the currency you use to upgrade the Relic skill tree in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

These Relic Points are used in place of Attributes and Perk points, which means you can't progress this Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty skill tree by levelling up. Instead, you have to hunt down special restricted data terminals in Dogtown, and reach certain points in Phantom Liberty's main missions.

To help you get these handy new powers and bonuses quicker, we've got all Relic Point locations in Phantom Liberty listed below, and also have a quick explainer on how to unlock the Relic skill tree.

On this page:

How to unlock Relic skill tree in Cyberpunk 2077

To unlock the Relic skill tree in Cyberpunk 2077 you need to:

  1. Buy the Phantom Liberty DLC.
  2. Start Phantom Liberty's story.
  3. Meet Songbird outside of Dogtown as part of the 'Dog Eat Dog' mission.

This means you can only unlock the powers and bonuses in the Relic skill tree if you own the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

If you're starting a new playthrough, you have to wait until you complete the 'Transmission' main mission in Act 2 of the base game before you get the call from Songbird that unlocks Phantom Liberty's story.

Don't worry about saving your Attribute and Perk points for the Relic skill tree, as it uses Relic Points to unlock its powers and bonuses instead, and we've detailed all of these Relic Point locations below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Point locations 1 - 6

The first three Relic points are given to V by Songbird after she unlocks the Relic skill tree during the 'Dog Eat Dog' main mission. This means you can unlock one of the three main Relic powers as soon as you start Phantom Liberty.

songbird dressed in formal wear at a party in the black diamond
Image credit: CD Projekt RED

However, the next three Relic Points obtained as part of the story don't come until 'Birds With Broken Wings', the eighth main mission in Phantom Liberty. Don't worry about missing these six Relic Points, as you get them automatically, no matter what ending you're aiming for in the DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Point location 7

This Relic Point restricted data terminal is easy to find, as it's just below the outside of your Hideout apartment in the western side of Dogtown, in the corner to the right of the Kress Street fast travel point.

map of dogtown with a restricted data terminal relic point location selected
first person view of a yellow restricted data terminal under a building
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Point location 8

To get this Relic Point restricted data terminal, you actually need to follow the green skull symbol to find the specific entrance to where the terminal is located. Luckily, it's pretty close to the Kress Street fast travel location near your Hideout apartment. Track that green skull to the base with the yellow wolf symbol, then go inside and follow the underground, lit up path.

map of dogtown with a restricted data terminal for relic points is selected
first person view of looking at an enemy base at night
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

The terminal is behind a door that you need 15 Technical Ability to open, but if you don't have these Attribute Points invested, then jump down and enter the 'Exit' grate below to find a yellow ladder that takes you to the control room that contains the Relic Point.

first person view of looking at a floor grate with an exit marker on it
first person view of looking at a yellow restricted data terminal inside a control room
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Point location 9

You'll have to do a bit of climbing to get to this restricted data terminal, as it's on top of the green Caliente building in the middle of Dogtown, up the steps in the exposed part of the building's top floor. You can use the nearby bridge to start your climbing path.

map of dogtown with a restricted data terminal relic point location selected
first person view of the caliente green coloured building in a dilapidated state
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED
first person view of a yellow restricted data terminal near concrete steps in a dilapidated building
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Point location 10

This Relic Point is found opposite the pyramid-shaped Heavy Hearts building, on its northwestern side. Look for the green crane and climb to the building above it to find the restricted data terminal near the edge of this exposed building.

map of dogtown with a restricted data terminal relic point location selected
first person view of a crane below a light green building
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED
first person view of a yellow restricted data terminal behind a skull graffiti wall
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Point location 11

This restricted data terminal is located to the very north, inside Dogtown's stadium, just past the automobile dealer. Go up the two sets of stairs after the automobile dealership and look to your right to see this Relic Point data terminal behind some large shelving. You can crouch down to fit through the shelf to reach the terminal.

map of dogtown with a restricted data terminal for relic points is selected
first person view of looking at a yellow restricted data terminal behind shelves
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Point location 12

You'll find this restricted data terminal inside an enemy base marked by a green skull symbol on the map, in the eastern corner of Dogtown. The Relic Point is up one floor, near stacked deck chairs by a side door.

map of dogtown with a restricted data terminal for relic points is selected
first person view of looking at a yellow restricted data terminal inside a dark building
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Point location 13

This Relic Point restricted data terminal is at the back of an alcove near the main road under a tunnel in the southeastern border of Dogtown. It's up from the basketball court with the Tarot Card location where you meet Reed for the first time.

map of dogtown with a restricted data terminal relic point location selected
yellow restrcted data terminal circled by enemies and a car
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Point location 14

This Relic Point is found up the stairs in an enemy base marked by a green skull symbol on the map, in the southern corner of Dogtown. It's inside the building with the huge 'Massdrive' picture above the entrance, guarded by hostile enemies. The actual data terminal is inside a small room upstairs, by a turret.

map of dogtown with a restricted data terminal for relic points is selected
first person view of looking at a building with trucks in front of it at night
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED
first person view of looking at a yellow restricted data terminal
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Relic Point location 15

You'll find this Relic Point in a parking lot accessed from a yellow staircase by the road, near a spherical statue in the middle of Dogtown. The restricted data terminal is one floor up, near two lockers.

map of dogtown with a restricted data terminal for relic points is selected
first person view of looking at a staircase at night
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED
first person view of looking at a yellow restricted data terminal inside a dark parking garage
Image credit: Eurogamer/CD Projekt RED

Hope you enjoy your new Relic powers! For more help exploring Dogtown, we have pages on Tarot Card locations, how to get all endings, and the Voodoo Treasure location.

Eurogamer.net Merch