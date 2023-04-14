If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Critical Role's Matt Mercer is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Ganondorf

Matt Mercer, known for his work on Critical Role and as Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 6, will voice Ganandorf in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Mercer shared the news via Twitter last night, and called the role an "an immense honour" he has "thrown [himself] into doing justice" to.

Alongside this announcement, Mercer also shared images of him cosplaying as Link when he was a child, and one of him more recently as Ganondorf.

Nintendo's final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

"I have been an immense Legend of Zelda fan since I was a child, and Ganondorf has been one of my favourite antagonists," the actor wrote.

"Many of you know the weight of expectation on my shoulders for this, and I hope to do you proud," he added, before thanking Nintendo and the entire Tears of the Kingdom team for "entrusting him with such a badass".

You can hear how Mercer sounds as Ganondorf in the trailer above.

As for Tears of the Kingdom itself, there is less than a month to go until its release.

Yesterday's trailer from Nintendo was the last of our promised pre-launch media, and I spent a few hours breaking it down frame by frame, in a bid to analyse all of its hidden little details. You can have a read of my thoughts on it all here.

Meanwhile, an upcoming TV spot for Breath of the Wild's sequel leaked earlier, showing some previously unseen footage. You can read more about it by following this link.

About the Author
Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

