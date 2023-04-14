Critical Role's Matt Mercer is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Ganondorf

Matt Mercer, known for his work on Critical Role and as Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 6, will voice Ganandorf in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Mercer shared the news via Twitter last night, and called the role an "an immense honour" he has "thrown [himself] into doing justice" to.

Alongside this announcement, Mercer also shared images of him cosplaying as Link when he was a child, and one of him more recently as Ganondorf.

Watch on YouTube Nintendo's final pre-launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

"I have been an immense Legend of Zelda fan since I was a child, and Ganondorf has been one of my favourite antagonists," the actor wrote.

"Many of you know the weight of expectation on my shoulders for this, and I hope to do you proud," he added, before thanking Nintendo and the entire Tears of the Kingdom team for "entrusting him with such a badass".

You can hear how Mercer sounds as Ganondorf in the trailer above.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2023

As for Tears of the Kingdom itself, there is less than a month to go until its release.

