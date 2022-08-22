Cities Skylines gets pedestrianisation in new Plazas and Promenades expansion

Paradox Interactive has unveiled new Cities Skylines expansion Plazas and Promenades expansion, coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation "soon".

Plazas and Promenades - the 11th major expansion for developer Colossal Order's acclaimed city builder - brings a new pedestrianisation focus to the game, giving budding urban planners the tools needed to add pedestrian-only streets, pedestrian zones, and zone-specific policies.

The latter include the likes of Slow Driving (which implements a 20mph speed limit for all non-highway roads within a pedestrian zone), Sugar Ban (which increases citizen lifespan at the expense of happiness), and Music (increasing happiness but also increasing noise pollution).

Watch on YouTube Cities: Skylines Plazas & Promenades DLC - Announcement Trailer.

Plazas and Promenades also introduces new city service buildings for increased happiness, plus three new district specialisations - offices, high-density residential areas, and high-density commercial zones - each affecting zoned districts and spawning buildings with different visual appearances and gameplay effects.

Never one to shy away from yet more DLC, Paradox will also be releasing two new Content Creator Packs - Mid-Century Modern by Rev0 and Seaside Resorts by Gèze - plus two new radio stations, Paradise Radio and Shoreline Radio, all arriving alongside Plazas and Promenades.

The expansion will cost £12.99/14.99 EUR/$14.99 USD, and players looking to go all-in can get 15% off everything via the Plazas and Promenades Bundle, which launches at the same time.