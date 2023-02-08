If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cities: Skylines Remastered coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S next week

Free upgrade for existing owners.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Acclaimed city builder Cities: Skylines is getting an enhanced edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 15th February, and owners of the previous-gen versions can upgrade for free.

Cities: Skylines Remastered, as the new version is known, promises a broad range of improvements over the existing console release, starting with increased graphical performance - which is as specific as publisher Paradox Interactive is being on that front right now.

Other improvements include the ability for players to build bigger cities thanks to a bump in the buildable tile limit, which rises from 9 in the current console release to 25.

Watch on YouTube
Cities: Skylines Remastered - Announcement Trailer.

Elsewhere, there's a new map editor, as well as a quick selection tool, a distance indicator, a new environmental controls panel - used to adjust rain, fog, time of day, and environment colour - plus precision placement and updated snapping options.

Cities: Skylines Remastered (which includes the game's After Dark expansion) comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 15th February. Anyone that already owns Cities: Skylines on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade to the new version for free, and Paradox notes Remastered owners can also download the PS4 or Xbox One version on older consoles if they so choose.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch