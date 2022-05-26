Get Cities: Skylines and all almost its DLC for £16 in latest Humble charity bundle

Budding urban planners that somehow still haven't found their way toward Colossal Order's enormously entertaining city builder Cities: Skylines now have no excuse. You can pick up the base game and almost all its DLC on PC for around £16 in the latest Humble charity bundle.

Cities: Skylines was a solidly entertaining city builder when it released all the way back in 2015, but seven years of expansions and other post-launch DLC haved created a game of truly amazing scope. However, getting your hands on absolutely everything that's released thus far is, inevitably, an extremely pricey undertaking even during sale season.

Hop over to the Humble Store right now though, and you can pick up publisher Paradox Interactive's Cities: Skylines Colossal Collection. This features a total of 32 items (usually costing £204.39), including the base game, plus its After Dark, Snowfall, Natural Disasters, Mass Transit, Green Cities, Parklife, Industries, Campus, and Sunset Harbour expansions.

Watch on YouTube Cities: Skylines - Release Trailer.

You'll also get 21 add-ons, including a load of radio station for extended musical variety during play, various Content Creator packs, and other assorted bits of DLC - basically everything up to Cities: Skylines' most recent Airports expansion. But! You also get 20% off the Humble Store's £25 DLC bundle that includes all the newer stuff not in the Colossal Collection.

All of that - which, incidentally, is redeemable on either Steam or the Epic Store - will cost you a mere £16.22 (but you can pay more if you're feeling generous), making it an absolute bargain. And you'll also be contributing to The Trevor Project and Charity: Water at the same time.

The Cities: Skylines Colossal Collection charity bundle is available for the next 20 days.